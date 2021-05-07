Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Golden Gems Leaving Cherokee Street, Moving to Midtown

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Amanda Helman and Susan Logsdon of Golden Gems. - COURTESY GOLDEN GEMS
  • COURTESY GOLDEN GEMS
  • Amanda Helman and Susan Logsdon of Golden Gems.

The sisters behind Golden Gems say they’ve outgrown their small Cherokee Street shop and are relocating their business to Midtown.

Amanda Helman and Susan Logsdon’s lifestyle brand can no longer be contained to a small storefront, so they’re moving the whole operation to 3108 Locust Street, the former home of Fubar, a music venue that closed in February 2020.



“I remember seeing shows there years ago and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be running my business out of that space,” says owner Amanda Helman.

The new space is more than five times bigger than their previous one and will house their retail store, workspace, offices, photography studio, shipping area and more.

Though the shop at 3156 Cherokee Street will stay open until the move later this summer, the former Fubar location is already undergoing a major transformation. The space that held the dark, dirty club is being completely overhauled and the exterior has already been painted pink.

Let’s hope the Golden Gems girls put some extra work into overhauling that terrible restroom situation that was happening at Fubar, too, because, wow, a huge transformation was definitely needed there.

To see what Golden Gems has to offer, stop into Cherokee Street location or ShopGoldenGems.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
