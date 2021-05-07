Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Vaccination Clinic Open on Cherokee Street Until 3 p.m. Today

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM

Today's City of St. Louis COVID-19 neighborhood vaccination clinic at 2700 Cherokee Street is open for service until 3p.m.

Posted by City of St. Louis Department of Health on Friday, May 7, 2021


If you live near the Cherokee Street area and you haven’t been able to make it to a mass vaccination event, today the shot is coming to you.



There is a clinic open until 3 p.m. today only to give out free COVID-19 vaccinations. It is located at 2700 Cherokee Street (at the former Angel Boutique) near the intersection of Ohio Avenue.

Appointments are not required and speaking English is not required but people who want a shot must hurry — the clinic is due to close promptly at 3 p.m. today.

Posted by City of St. Louis Department of Health on Friday, May 7, 2021

