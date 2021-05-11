Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

St. Louis County Car Thief Forced a Mom With 5-Year-Old to Help Him Escape

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 6:43 AM

St. Louis County police are looking for a suspect in a carjacking. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • St. Louis County police are looking for a suspect in a carjacking.


A man wanted in a car theft ran from police and carjacked a second vehicle, forcing the woman who was behind the wheel to drive him while her five-year-old child was along for the ride, St. Louis County police say.



Minutes after 6 p.m. on Monday, county police detectives were on the trail of the first stolen vehicle. They spiked the tires, and the auto rolled to a stop near the Buzz Westfall Plaza in Jennings, police say.

Three people were in the stolen vehicle, and they all bailed out and sprinted away. Police quickly captured two men, ages believed to be 19 and 23. But a third suspect ran into the parking lot of a nearby Aldi grocery store where a 34-year-old woman and her child were sitting in their car.

Police say the man pulled out a gun and forced the woman to be his impromptu getaway driver. She drove him to a nearby neighborhood, where he got out and took off.

The woman called police after he was gone. She and the child weren't injured, but police say they're still looking for the man, who is now wanted for armed kidnapping along with the original car theft.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and potentially collect a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

St. Louis' 4Deep Releases Debut Album Just in Time
Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ex-St. Louis Cop Wants Prosecutors Sanctioned for Revealing Racist Texts Read More

  2. A Grieving Reporter Rushes to Get Vaccinated As Her Subject Resists Read More

  3. The Ferguson Movement Is on the Cusp of Revolutionizing Political Power in St. Louis Read More

  4. Golden Gems Leaving Cherokee Street, Moving to Midtown Read More

  5. Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation