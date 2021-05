Free Vaccines Offered at Busch Stadium for All People Age 12 and Older

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

If you’re near downtown during the day on Friday, May 14, you can stop into Busch Stadiumfor a COVID-19 vaccine.The Cardinals have partnered with the City of St. Louis Department of Health to offer free (and easy) COVID-19 vaccines for all people age twelve and older.Kids under eighteen years old must have a parent or legal guardian with themthey must bring written proof that their parent or guardian has given consent for them to be vaccinated. For kids without a photo ID (in the form of a passport, etc.), a birth certificate will be accepted.In addition to getting a life-saving vaccine, visitors might also get a little treat from the Cardinals, too. People who got their shots there earlier this week were given a voucher for two tickets for a future St. Louis Cardinals game.The vaccine clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and appointments can be made online at http://form.jotform.com/211295106818152