Thursday, May 13, 2021
Free Vaccines Offered at Busch Stadium for All People Age 12 and Older
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM
If you’re near downtown during the day on Friday, May 14, you can stop into Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue)
for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Cardinals have partnered with the City of St. Louis Department of Health to offer free (and easy) COVID-19 vaccines for all people age twelve and older.
Kids under eighteen years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them or
they must bring written proof that their parent or guardian has given consent for them to be vaccinated. For kids without a photo ID (in the form of a passport, etc.), a birth certificate will be accepted.
In addition to getting a life-saving vaccine, visitors might also get a little treat from the Cardinals, too. People who got their shots there earlier this week were given a voucher for two tickets for a future St. Louis Cardinals game.
The vaccine clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and appointments can be made online at http://form.jotform.com/211295106818152
.
