Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Human Remains Found in JeffCo Pond

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM

The cause of death is under investigation. - SCOTT DAVIDSON/FLICKR

Human remains were found in a Jefferson County pond over the weekend.

A resident near who lives near the 4700 block of Highway B in Hillsboro found the remains and called it in police at about 6:15 on Sunday evening.



Investigators say that the remains were from a white man (age unknown). Based on the level of decomposition, they suspect that the body had been in the water for a long time.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death are under investigation.

