Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Washington University Senior's Race to Buy $600 of Food Goes Viral

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge As shown in a viral TikTok, St. Louis college student Maya Nepos and a recipient of her care packages. - SCREENSHOT VIA TIKTOK/MAYA2960
  • SCREENSHOT VIA TIKTOK/maya2960
  • As shown in a viral TikTok, St. Louis college student Maya Nepos and a recipient of her care packages.

"I have a fuck ton of meal points — and I only have 48 hours to use them." So began a now-viral TikTok from Maya Nepos, a Washington University senior who found herself with a $600 stockpile of unused credits from her prepaid meal plan — and an opportunity to do some good for St. Louis' unhoused.

On May 11, Nepos uploaded the first of several videos chronicling what was, at first, a quest in pure food-buying excess, as Nepos tried to burn her meal points on, well, meals, starting with a steak dinner for her best friend and escalating to a literal duffel bag stuffed with junk food.



But with the time ticking down, sheer gluttony wasn't going to cut it. She still had more than $400 left.

"I had to think bigger," she explained on the TikTok, which characteristically zips around in quick cuts as Nepos snappily narrates her plot.

Adding masks and other items, Nepos used her meal point stash to create care packages for people living without homes, documenting her drive as she distributed the supplies across the city.

Six million people watched — and some joined in, donating additional funds for Nepos to use on care packages and food.

@maya2960

BETTING IS NOW OPEN: Can I spend it all in time?!?!? ##college ##payitforward ##donate ##adventure ##student

♬ original sound - Maya

The next day, as the deadline approached, Nepos returned to a campus store with the idea of buying items to donate to a local food bank — but the shelves were already being picked clean by other students.

As she documented in a follow-up video, she settled on making more care packages to distribute around St. Louis and East Louis. She also returned to a man named Darryl whom she'd encountered on a street corner and brought him a burger and fries from Shake Shack.

At the end of two days of pulling off a "Brewster's Millions"-style challenge, Nepos' TikTok ended with her back at home and getting ready for bed.

"Long story short," she said, "I'm out of meal points, and I want to sleep for a year."

@maya2960

I did it🎉🥳🎈🎊 Now excuse me while I sleep until 2023😴💤

♬ original sound - Maya

Now, to be fair, it turns out that Washington University has a program that allows students to donate unused meal points to an on-campus food pantry, but Nepos told Fox 2 on Wednesday that she found out about that option only after she had just spent two days driving all over the city.

Still, she said the 48-hour spring was worth it.

"Meeting people and having a face and a name and being like, ‘Hi I’m Maya, would you like some food?’ It’s a lot more personal. It gives people a lot more hope."

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Greenlight Dispensary's Weed
Inside the World of St. Louis Artist Lauren Marx
Introducing St. Louis Standards With a Visit to Village Bar
St. Louis' 4Deep Releases Debut Album Just in Time
Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Big Mad: Maskless Mania, Passing On Pujols and a Gun in Every Pot Read More

  2. We're Heading for Mark McCloskey Versus Eric Greitens in the Senate Race Read More

  3. The 'Concerned Parents' of Missouri Who Aren't Racist, Damnit Read More

  4. Human Remains Found in JeffCo Pond Read More

  5. Hartmann: Missouri's Trump Party Fails Its Dear Leader Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation