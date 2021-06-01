Today Is the Final Day You Can Get a Vaccine at the Dome at America’s Center

Today is the last day that you can drop into the Dome at America’s Center (701 Convention Plaza)
to get a quick and easy (and free!) COVID-19 vaccination.
The FEMA Community Vaccination Center has been cranking out free vaccines in that location since April, injecting around 43,000 shots in the arms of people who are doing their part to put down the pandemic.
The vaccination station is open today until 6 p.m. and visitors may choose either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNtech. Those who choose the Pfizer-BioNtech will get assistance in obtaining their second dose later at another location.
Those seeking a vaccine at the Dome downtown today don’t need an appointment, they can just walk in and get that life-saving shot. There are no lines and no waiting and they can expect to be in and out of there in about 30 minutes.
Proof of identification and insurance is not required for adults, but they’re also giving out free vaccinations to children 12 years and older. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and a proof of ID is required for both the child and the parent or caregiver. Acceptable forms of ID include driver’s licenses, school ID cards or some other document that shows the child’s age.
Missouri residence is no longer a requirement to receive a vaccine and anyone driving to the event can find free parking just north of the Dome at North Sixth Street and Cole Street.
For more information, go to St. Louis-MO.gov and visit the page for FEMA's Community Vaccination Center at The Dome
.
Even if you miss a chance to get your vaccination on the site of the Greatest Show on Turf, two other regional vaccination sites are open through June 15, at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and the Dellwood Recreation Center. Both sites open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and offer all three vaccines with no appointment or fee.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
