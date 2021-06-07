Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, June 7, 2021

Full Capacity, Free Wieners and $6 Tickets Come to Cardinals' June Home Games

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge A packed Busch Stadium circa 2019 — a vision the team is hoping fans will return to. - IMAGE VIA FLICKR/DAVID WILSON
  • IMAGE VIA FLICKR/David Wilson
  • A packed Busch Stadium circa 2019 — a vision the team is hoping fans will return to.

Starting June 14, the Cardinals return to full-capacity home games at Busch Stadium — and they're throwing a hot-dogs-and-cheap-tickets party to mark the occasion.

The offer, which the team says is "available for a limited time," gives fans the option to buy $6 tickets to watch the Cardinals (hopefully) wallop the Miami Marlins on June 14-16, the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 24 or the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 28-30 — and each ticket comes with one free jumbo hot dog.



Granted, these tickets won't put you in field level seats behind the catcher. But for fans who have long missed the view of a full Busch Stadium, it's a return to something closer to the baseball of the Before Times: The team has already announced that it no longer requires vaccinated attendees to wear masks, while the June 14 homestretch will also see the end of the team's current system of seating fans in "pods" spaced a minimum of three feet apart.

"We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said in a May 14 press release that detailed the schedule for shifting the team's home games to full capacity.

"We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium," DeWitt's statement continued, "and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village."

For more info on gameday safety guidelines and purchase options for next week's promotion, check out the Cardinals website.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
