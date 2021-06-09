St. Louis Pools Opening for Summer

click to enlarge
Pool season is coming back in St. Louis.
Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that the city's three outdoor pools
will reopen on Friday. Indoor pools are open and still operating with limited hours — but without the need for a reservation.
“City pools give young people the opportunity to come together, have fun and cool off in a safe environment,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Greg Hayes said in a news release.
City pools were closed last summer when St. Louis was still in the first months of the pandemic. Now, Hayes says the challenge is staffing up for the season. Earlier today, the city sent out a notice that it hopes to fill more than 100 open jobs in a variety of departments, including recreation.
Lifeguards in the city
make $15 an hour and must be at least fifteen years old.
Hours for the city's outdoor pools are noon to 6 p.m. every day, although Marquette Pool (4025 Minnesota Ave., 314-353-1250)
stays open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The other outdoor pools are Chambers Pool (3115 Franklin Ave., 314-534-7953)
and Fairgrounds Pool (4011 Natural Bridge Ave., 314-533-2702)
.
