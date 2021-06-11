Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 11, 2021

Ex-Dojo Pizza Owner Loses Appeal in Sex Crime Case

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge Former Dojo Pizza owner Loren Copp abused multiple girls for years, a judge found. - STEVE TRUESDELL
  • STEVE TRUESDELL
  • Former Dojo Pizza owner Loren Copp abused multiple girls for years, a judge found.


Ex-Dojo Pizza owner Loren Copp, convicted on child pornography charges, has lost an appeal.



Copp had argued his conviction was unjust, because he wasn't allowed to introduce photos of his penis during his 2018 trial. The former karate teacher claimed he has a birthmark that doesn't match waist-down photos of sex crimes found on his computer. Barring an actual photo, he said he should have been able to have his former cellmate testify about the birthmark.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig denied both requests during the trail. In an opinion released today, a three-judge panel for the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeal sided with Fleissig. They noted that the photos were many years old by the time of the trial, and they found that a new photo wouldn't prove anything.

The judges also found that a new photo — or testimony from his cellmate — wouldn't have done him any good anyway, because the other evidence against the former karate teacher was "overwhelming."

Until his arrest in 2015, Copp lived with multiple teenage girls in a converted church in the Bevo neighborhood. A former pastor, he operated the place as a pizzeria, school and community center, where he taught karate and hosted events. The girls landed in Copp's care when they had nowhere else to go, often because their parents were battling addictions or serving time.

His young victims testified during a grueling ten-day trial, enduring long cross-examinations from Copp, who acted as his own attorney. The appellate judges noted that prosecutors had initially sought to have Copp's genitalia photographed, along with other parts of his lower body that were visible in seized photos, but he balked and they eventually settled for photographing everything but his penis. Then, in a mid-trial reversal, he insisted new pictures were crucial to his defense.

Judge Fleissig admonished Copp for waiting until the last-minute to make the request and found that the new photos wouldn't add anything of value. She later found him guilty of eight of nine counts, including production, attempted production and possession of child pornography.

In December 2019, Fleissig sentenced Copp to 65 years in prison. She described his abuse of the girls as "among the most heinous crimes in our society.

Copp has never admitted wrongdoing in the case.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Nature Med's Weed
O+O Pizza Is Serving Some of the Best Italian in St. Louis
How Inspections of St. Louis' Workhouse Became a Battle of Belief
Hartmann: The Strange Case Against Kim Gardner's Gumshoe Just Got Stranger
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes N'Bliss Cannabis' Weed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why Are Cincinnati Reds Fans So Obsessed With St. Louis? Read More

  2. Shooter Fired on St. Louis Cops From Audi's Sunroof, Police Say Read More

  3. Video From Inside St. Louis Workhouse Jail Shows Leaks, Bugs and Decay Read More

  4. VIDEO: St. Louis Porch Pirate Takes Package, Leaves DoorDash Order Read More

  5. How Inspections of St. Louis' Workhouse Became a Battle of Belief Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation