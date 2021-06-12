Harry Hamm, Disgraced Ex-KMOX Personality, Dies

click to enlarge
Harry Hamm, the disgraced ex-radio personality
-
Harry Hamm, shown in a booking photo, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
convicted on child porn charges, has died, his attorney confirmed.
Hamm, 79, had been held at the Lincoln County Jail while awaiting an assignment to a federal prison.
"It is a tragic end to an otherwise meaningful life," Supervisory Federal Defender Nanci McCarthy said in an email.
A fixture on St. Louis airwaves for more than four decades, Hamm was well known around town through his coverage of the arts and charity work. But police discovered he had developed disturbing habits in private. He was working as KMOX's entertainment editor when he was arrested in April 2019 by St. Ann police
who were investigating a complaint of child abuse. The FBI soon got involved and searched a number of Hamm's electronic devices, including his personal iPhones and a work laptop. Investigators uncovered 57 illicit images and records of deleted search histories for terms related to child pornography.
Hamm admitted in a plea in federal court in February that he had been searching for and collecting the disturbing images. He was sentenced in April to five years and eight months in federal prison. McCarthy had argued in court that Hamm seemed to suffer from cognitive problems following a heart procedure.
Aside from the federal child pornography case, Hamm was facing charges in state court of incest, statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography. That case was still pending.
He had sought to be allowed to remain free on bond while waiting to be assigned to a federal prison, but that request was denied. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported
, citing Hamm's attorney in the state case, that he was recently moved to a hospital from the Lincoln County jail. The RFT
was unable to independently confirm that, and messages to his attorney in the state case weren't immediately returned on Saturday night.
