Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Harry Hamm, Disgraced Ex-KMOX Personality, Dies

Posted By on Sat, Jun 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM

click to enlarge Harry Hamm, shown in a booking photo, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
  • Harry Hamm, shown in a booking photo, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.


Harry Hamm, the disgraced ex-radio personality convicted on child porn charges, has died, his attorney confirmed.



Hamm, 79, had been held at the Lincoln County Jail while awaiting an assignment to a federal prison.

"It is a tragic end to an otherwise meaningful life," Supervisory Federal Defender Nanci McCarthy said in an email.

A fixture on St. Louis airwaves for more than four decades, Hamm was well known around town through his coverage of the arts and charity work. But police discovered he had developed disturbing habits in private. He was working as KMOX's entertainment editor when he was arrested in April 2019 by St. Ann police who were investigating a complaint of child abuse. The FBI soon got involved and searched a number of Hamm's electronic devices, including his personal iPhones and a work laptop. Investigators uncovered 57 illicit images and records of deleted search histories for terms related to child pornography.

Hamm admitted in a plea in federal court in February that he had been searching for and collecting the disturbing images. He was sentenced in April to five years and eight months in federal prison. McCarthy had argued in court that Hamm seemed to suffer from cognitive problems following a heart procedure.

Aside from the federal child pornography case, Hamm was facing charges in state court of incest, statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography. That case was still pending.

He had sought to be allowed to remain free on bond while waiting to be assigned to a federal prison, but that request was denied. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, citing Hamm's attorney in the state case, that he was recently moved to a hospital from the Lincoln County jail. The RFT was unable to independently confirm that, and messages to his attorney in the state case weren't immediately returned on Saturday night.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Nature Med's Weed
O+O Pizza Is Serving Some of the Best Italian in St. Louis
How Inspections of St. Louis' Workhouse Became a Battle of Belief
Hartmann: The Strange Case Against Kim Gardner's Gumshoe Just Got Stranger
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes N'Bliss Cannabis' Weed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video From Inside St. Louis Workhouse Jail Shows Leaks, Bugs and Decay Read More

  2. Ex-Dojo Pizza Owner Loses Appeal in Sex Crime Case Read More

  3. How Inspections of St. Louis' Workhouse Became a Battle of Belief Read More

  4. Hartmann: The Strange Case Against Kim Gardner's Gumshoe Just Got Stranger Read More

  5. Why Are Cincinnati Reds Fans So Obsessed With St. Louis? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation