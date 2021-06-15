Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Missouri COVID-19 Case Numbers Surge 93 Percent Over Previous Week

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge A total of 9,615 have died from the disease. - @USNAVY / FLICKR

Things aren’t looking good for Missouri in the latest COVID-19 data, with our state case numbers rising a shocking 93.8 percent in just over a week.

In the week that ended Sunday, June 13, there were 4,378 COVID-19 cases in Missouri. That’s a sharp increase over the previous week in which there were 2,259 cases in the state.



A USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows that while Missouri accounts for only 1.99 percent of the United States' population, last week the state had 4.41 percent of the cases in the whole country.

There has never been a statewide mask mandate in Missouri. Mask mandates in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Kansas City ended a month ago today. Missouri cities of Springfield and Columbia also ended their local mask mandates in May.

While infections are far lower than they were at the height of the pandemic and the wide availability of the vaccine is encouraging to public health experts, there has been a surge of cases in some parts of the state. In terms of overall cases, St. Louis County has seen the second-biggest surge in the state, with hundreds of new cases reported last week.

From the Columbia Daily Tribune:

“Adding the most new cases overall were Greene County, with 513 cases; St. Louis County, with 349 cases; and Jackson County, with 228. Weekly case counts rose in 90 counties from the previous week.”

USA Today reports that Missouri is one of eight states that saw a rise in infection rates in their seven-day rolling averages and that seven of those states (including Missouri) have “recorded vaccination rates that are lower than the U.S. average of 43% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that Missouri has administered 4,837,782 total doses resulting in 43.3 percent of the state being at least partially vaccinated. Missouri ranks 37th among states in which people have received at least one shot.

The Johns Hopkins data also shows that there have been 613,226 cases of coronavirus in Missouri since the start of the pandemic and 9,618 deaths from the disease in the state.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available in Missouri for all people age twelve and older. To find one for yourself or your loved one, visit the Missouri Vaccine Navigator at CovidVaccine.MO.gov or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: The Breakaway Republic of Missouri
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Nature Med's Weed
O+O Pizza Is Serving Some of the Best Italian in St. Louis
How Inspections of St. Louis' Workhouse Became a Battle of Belief
Hartmann: The Strange Case Against Kim Gardner's Gumshoe Just Got Stranger
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: The Breakaway Republic of Missouri Read More

  2. Harry Hamm, Disgraced Ex-KMOX Personality, Dies Read More

  3. How Inspections of St. Louis' Workhouse Became a Battle of Belief Read More

  4. Shooter Fired on St. Louis Cops From Audi's Sunroof, Police Say Read More

  5. Ex-Dojo Pizza Owner Loses Appeal in Sex Crime Case Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation