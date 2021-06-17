Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

McCloskeys Plead Guilty to Misdemeanors, Give Up Guns

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 2:24 PM

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, seen here on July 28, 2020, committing criminal acts. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • Mark and Patricia McCloskey, seen here on July 28, 2020, committing criminal acts.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the infamous "St. Louis gun couple," have pleaded guilty to criminal charges and are giving up the weapons they pointed at protesters on July 28, 2020.

Mark McCloskey — who is currently trying to turn the armed temper tantrum into an entire campaign platform for his run for a U.S. Senate seat — pleaded to assault in the 4th degree, a misdemeanor that will cost the mansion-having lawyer a fine of $750.



Along with Mark, Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor that carries a $2,000 fine.

As part of the plea agreement, both will give up the guns they deployed during the incident — Mark's rifle and Patricia's pistol — and which made the couple instant darlings of conservative pundits and Republican officials.

But Mark McCloskey's claim that an "angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family" — as he touts in a pinned post to his campaign Twitter account — was not borne out in the evidence evaluated by Richard Callahan. In a statement released Thursday, the prosecutor wrote that "there was no evidence that any of [the protesters] had a weapon and no one I interviewed realized they had ventured into a private enclave."

Callahan's statement (which was first shared on Twitter by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Joel Currier) describes the protesters as a "racially mixed and peaceful group, including women and children, who simply made a wrong turn on their way to protest in front of the mayor's house."

The statement noted that "While there was a back and forth conversation that resulted from McCloskey's display or guns, upon meeting the Association's security guard further down the street, [the protesters] followed his directions and peacefully exited the neighborhood through the gate onto Lake Street."

Callahan's statement covered more than the evidence and the plea deal. He went out of his way to note that the plea agreement had nothing to do with the fact that the two defendants were lawyers — or that there has been "talk of a possible pardon" from Governor Mike Parson.

Driving his point further, Callahan finished his statement with a carefully worded message for Parson, whose office is slowly addressing a backlog of thousands of clemency applications — among them non-violent drug offenders trapped in lengthy sentences by a repealed law.

"If by happenstance," Callahan's wrote, "the governor does take the time to consider a pardon in this case, I hope it will trigger an interest in the backlog of pardon applications who may or not merit executive clemency, but at least deserve an answer."

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Dining at Diego's Is Transcendent
Follow That Flower: A Tour Through Missouri's Cannabis Cultivation
Hartmann: The Breakaway Republic of Missouri
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Nature Med's Weed
O+O Pizza Is Serving Some of the Best Italian in St. Louis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Follow That Flower: A Tour Through Missouri's Cannabis Cultivation Read More

  2. The Big Mad: Ann's Terrible Takes, Parson's Rodent Reasoning and Another Cop Skates Read More

  3. Missouri COVID-19 Case Numbers Surge 93 Percent Over Previous Week Read More

  4. Hartmann: The Breakaway Republic of Missouri Read More

  5. Parson Signs Bill Limiting Future Pandemic Health Orders Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation