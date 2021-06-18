Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Multiple Cooling Centers Open Across St. Louis as Brutal Heat Continues

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge Not cool. And not cool. - @PAGENT / FLICKR

As St. Louis is getting slammed by heat that may hit upwards of 100 degrees this weekend, the lyrics to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" have never rang more true.

A heat advisory was issued by the city for 1 to 7 p.m. The city’s advisory advised residents to drink plenty of fluids, staying in an air conditioned room, staying out of the heat and checking on neighbors and relatives. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until Sunday at 7 p.m.




Since a heat advisory has been issued, there are cooling centers available in St. Louis. The Salvation Army has opened multiple of its centers, with most open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Haven (10740 Page Avenue; 314-423-7770) is open 24 hours and providing snacks and hydration. The shelter will open for overnight stays beginning July 5 and going until Sept. 3. See more information on the Salvation Army’s website: www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/

St. Louis Public Library (2260 S Vandeventer Ave;314-771-5450) is open with limited hours to offer a break from the heat. People seeking shelter from the heat are limited to 30 minutes. Machachek Library (6424 Scanlan Ave; 314-781-2948) is also available to cool down. The libraries are open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find cooling centers by calling United Way at 800-427-4626 or calling 211 on a landline.

The hottest day of the year so far, June 18 has yet to break any records. Today is tied with the hottest June 18 on record at 100 degrees — June 18, 1953. This is the first time St. Louis has reached 100 degrees since 2018. The weekend is expected to be in the high 90s, as well.

