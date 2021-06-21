Monday, June 21, 2021
Get Vaccinated at Busch Stadium and Get Free Cardinals Tickets
By Jenna Jones
on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM
Photo courtesy of Flickr / Missouri Division of Tourism
Going both June 21 and June 22, get two free Cardinals tickets after you get vaccinated at Busch Stadium.
Ah, Busch Stadium. You can grab a hot dog, a beer, or a COVID-19 vaccination. Or maybe all three. Who are we to stop you?
And now, there is one more perk to getting vaccinated at the ballpark: free Cardinals tickets. The Cardinals have teamed up with the St. Louis Department of Health in order to get the public vaccinated. After getting the shot, you’ll be handed two vouchers to a 2021 home game.
If you missed your chance today, there is always tomorrow. The vaccination clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The appointments are scheduled online here: www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/vaccinate-at-the-plate
. They occur in 30 minute intervals. Anyone younger than eighteen must have a guardian or parent with them. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots are being offered.
Free parking is available in the Starr lot directly across from Gate 2. People receiving the shot must enter through Gate 2. The Metrolink will also drop you off directly across from the ballpark.
