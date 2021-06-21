Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 21, 2021

St. Louis Cash Quest Contest Offers $10,000 Grand Prize

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge The Wildlife Command Center St. Louis is offering $10,000 for those who find 10 treasure chests hidden around St. Louis. - SCREENGRAB FROM WILDLIFE COMMAND CENTER / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab from Wildlife Command Center / YouTube
  • The Wildlife Command Center St. Louis is offering $10,000 for those who find 10 treasure chests hidden around St. Louis.

For the scavengers, geocachers or letterboxers, or just those who like money, a new mission is afoot. The Wildlife Command Center St. Louis will begin a new hunt for those seeking one and it ends with a $10,000 grand prize.

Beginning July 1 at 10:01 a.m., the scavenger hunt will have 12 treasure chests hidden around the greater St. Louis area. The tiny chests look like little black boxes with a sticker on it that says “Cash Quest” and “Wildlife Command Center” detailed on it. The boxes may be placed in plastic bags to ensure they do not get wet. Each chest contains $100.



Whoever finds the money gets to keep it — and as many chests as you find, the more money you have. Snapping a selfie with the tiny chest is a must in order to qualify for the competition. Be sure to get the place the treasure was found in the selfie. Scavengers must also submit a screenshot of their Google or Apple Maps location to pinpoint where the treasure was found. If the challenge is proving difficult, Wildlife Command Center will be releasing 12 clue videos to help aid the search. The first clue will be released July 1 at 10:02 a.m.

The truly savvy scavenger who finds 10 of the chests will qualify to win the grand prize of $10,000. If no one finds the 10 chests, a consolation prize drawing will be held. The team or individual with the most chests will pull an envelope with a multiplier from one to 10 in it, multiplying their own winnings by whatever number is pulled.

The treasure-tracking will go for eight weeks, up until Aug. 31 at 11:59 pm. Find more information at buywcc.com/contest.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Will Missouri Taxpayers Ever Tire of Losing Other People's Lawsuits?
Chimchards' Choice: Top Five Marijuana Strains in St. Louis
The Best Events in St. Louis This Week
Dining at Diego's Is Transcendent
Follow That Flower: A Tour Through Missouri's Cannabis Cultivation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ex-St. Louis Cop Guilty in Beating of Black Undercover Officer Read More

  2. Hartmann: Will Missouri Taxpayers Ever Tire of Losing Other People's Lawsuits? Read More

  3. Follow That Flower: A Tour Through Missouri's Cannabis Cultivation Read More

  4. Multiple Cooling Centers Open Across St. Louis as Brutal Heat Continues Read More

  5. McCloskeys Plead Guilty to Misdemeanors, Give Up Guns Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation