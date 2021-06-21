St. Louis Cash Quest Contest Offers $10,000 Grand Prize

click to enlarge
The Wildlife Command Center St. Louis is offering $10,000 for those who find 10 treasure chests hidden around St. Louis.
For the scavengers, geocachers or letterboxers,
or just those who like money, a new mission is afoot. The Wildlife Command Center St. Louis
will begin a new hunt for those seeking one and it ends with a $10,000 grand prize.
Beginning July 1 at 10:01 a.m., the scavenger hunt will have 12 treasure chests hidden around the greater St. Louis area. The tiny chests look like little black boxes with a sticker on it that says “Cash Quest” and “Wildlife Command Center” detailed on it. The boxes may be placed in plastic bags to ensure they do not get wet. Each chest contains $100.
Whoever finds the money gets to keep it — and as many chests as you find, the more money you have. Snapping a selfie with the tiny chest is a must in order to qualify for the competition. Be sure to get the place the treasure was found in the selfie. Scavengers must also submit a screenshot of their Google or Apple Maps location to pinpoint where the treasure was found. If the challenge is proving difficult, Wildlife Command Center will be releasing 12 clue videos to help aid the search. The first clue will be released July 1 at 10:02 a.m.
The truly savvy scavenger who finds 10 of the chests will qualify to win the grand prize of $10,000. If no one finds the 10 chests, a consolation prize drawing will be held. The team or individual with the most chests will pull an envelope with a multiplier from one to 10 in it, multiplying their own winnings by whatever number is pulled.
The treasure-tracking will go for eight weeks, up until Aug. 31 at 11:59 pm. Find more information at buywcc.com/contest
.
