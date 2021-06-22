Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

RFT's Parent Company, Euclid Media Group, Buys LEO Weekly

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM


Welcome to the family, LEO Weekly.
  Welcome to the family, LEO Weekly.


We're getting a new sibling.



Euclid Media Group, which owns the Riverfront Times, announced today that it has bought LEO Weekly, an award-winning Louisville alt-weekly. The paper was founded in 1990 by John Yarmuth and owned by his son, Aaron Yarmuth, until the sale to EMG.

Like most papers across the country, LEO took a hit during the pandemic, but it managed to push through and has continued to deliver a variety of news, cultural and political coverage.

“Undeniably the pandemic created historic challenges for the industry, but we are excited to continue and build upon the legacy Aaron and the Yarmuth family have created,” said Chris Keating, Chief Operating Officer of Euclid Media Group. “LEO Weekly is essential to the Louisville community and through the support of the amazing staff and now adding targeted resources, we believe we have a bright future ahead.”

Euclid Media Group "anticipates ushering in fresh print, digital and event marketing strategies, and is pleased to be retaining all current LEO Weekly staff, anticipating hiring additional talent in the coming months," according to the official announcement.

Aaron Yarmuth, who is also the outgoing executive editor of LEO, had the following to say about the sale: “I believe Euclid Media Group’s history, network of media properties, and vision are ideal for LEO to reach its potential. I also appreciate their desire to maintain and build upon the talented, dedicated staff.”

The addition of LEO makes ten publications in Euclid Media Group's portfolio, including the RFT and Out in STL in St. Louis, the company owns
Cleveland Scene, Cincinnati CityBeat, Detroit Metro Times, Orlando Weekly, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, the San Antonio Current and Out in SA. EMG orchestrated a merger of Detroit Metro Times and former alt-weekly, Real Detroit, in 2014.

Each property publishes engaging content in print and online, specializing in producing culturally unique events to highlight the cities in a variety of categories.
