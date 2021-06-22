Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

St. Louis Native Colleen Quigley Withdraws From Olympic Trials

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge Colleen Quigley at a race on Sept. 9, 2018. - DAVE ATKINSON / FLICKR

St. Louis native Colleen Quigley will not be competing in the 2020 Olympic trials. Citing a need to give her body a break, Quigley addressed her fans on Instagram on June 19.

“The truth is the last couple of months I’ve been dealing with some issues with my body, there’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Quigley said in the video. “This last week, things took a turn for the worst and I had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the Olympic trials. I’m not going to be able to race this week and that’s really devastating for me.”



Quigley wrote in her caption that she had been looking forward to competing in Tokyo since she got on the plane home from Rio in 2016. She said she had been struggling with various injuries for the last few months. Describing how “beyond frustrating” she was feeling as she tried to make it work despite the injuries, Quigley ultimately decided she needed to “play the long game” by taking time to rest physically and mentally.

The athlete said she had felt an increase of pressure this time around — not from her sponsors or support system, but from herself.

“All the pressure I’ve put on myself, the more I wanted it, the harder I tried, the harder it was to achieve,” Quigley said.

Posting this afternoon, Quigley thanked her fans and others who supported her decision. She said she feels seen and loved by her community.

Quigley, who was once a student at Nerinx Hall, has been running since her freshman year of high school. She changed coaches and training environments after the Olympics were postponed last year. She also began a new partnership with Lululemon.

With her time to rest, Quigley said she’ll be looking at her career as a whole rather than one race or one summer. When she feels it’s time to go back to training and racing, she will make sure it’s for herself and not anyone else. For now, she’ll be cheering on Team USA when they compete later in the summer.

The Olympian does have a promise, though.

“I can’t promise how I’m going to feel after posting this, or tomorrow, or even next week, but I can promise you one thing: after taking some time to rest up, I’ll be back,” Quigley said.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Will Missouri Taxpayers Ever Tire of Losing Other People's Lawsuits?
Chimchards' Choice: Top Five Marijuana Strains in St. Louis
The Best Events in St. Louis This Week
Dining at Diego's Is Transcendent
Follow That Flower: A Tour Through Missouri's Cannabis Cultivation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Cash Quest Contest Offers $10,000 Grand Prize Read More

  2. Get Vaccinated at Busch Stadium and Get Free Cardinals Tickets Read More

  3. St. Louis City and County to Sue Over 'Second Amendment Preservation Act' Read More

  4. Hartmann: Will Missouri Taxpayers Ever Tire of Losing Other People's Lawsuits? Read More

  5. Ex-St. Louis Cop Guilty in Beating of Black Undercover Officer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation