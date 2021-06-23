Busch Stadium Vaccinates Nearly 500 People, St. Louis Offering More Clinics

click to enlarge
-
DOYLE MURPHY
-
Some will be enjoying this view for free after getting their COVID-19 shot at Busch Stadium this week.
Close to 1,000 Cardinals tickets were given out over June 21 and 22, the result of St. Louis' Vaccinate at the Plate at Busch Stadium
program. The program drew 491 people to get their COVID-19 shots and vouchers for a 2021 home game, according to St. Louis City Department of Health public information officer Kimberly Vanden Berg.
The initiative was a partnership between the St. Louis City Department of Health and the St. Louis Cardinals. It encouraged people to show up and receive a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There are currently not anymore clinics scheduled at Busch Stadium. However, the city will continue to encourage its residents to get vaccinated with three more clinics being offered this week. The St. Louis Cardinals have provided tickets for "select home games" that will be available for individuals vaccinated at the three additional clinics, according to Vanden Berg.
On June 24 at North Park United Methodist Church (1525 Orchid Avenue, St. Louis)
, residents can be vaccinated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, will offer two chances for St. Louisans to be vaccinated. At the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club (2901 N Grand Avenue, St. Louis)
, those wanting the shot can stop by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star Bethel Missionary Baptist Church (3529 N Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis)
offers another shot at getting the vaccine.
Registration for the clinics is encouraged, but not required. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID and medical insurance if they have it. Parents or guardians who are bringing a minor are asked to bring documentation of the child's age due to age requirements for the vaccine. If the resident has received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine previously, they are also asked to bring their CDC vaccination record card to allow it to be updated with the second dose information.
Mayor Tishaura Jones also recently announced her plan to direct $6.75 million of an $80 million direct relief package
to critical public health infrastructure. The millions will be invested in mobile vaccination clinics and “other priorities that support the health and wellbeing of St. Louisans still suffering from the negative health and economic outcomes of the COVID-19 crisis," according to a press release.
On Tuesday, Jones urged the Board of Aldermen to approve her plan after she outlined its provisions during a virtual meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the United States Conference of Mayors.
“Dr. Fauci and mayors from across the country stressed the urgency of getting more vaccines in arms as quickly as possible,” Jones said in the release. “Our state has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the country as the Delta variant sweeps through rural Missouri. I’m ready to work with the Board of Aldermen to move as quickly as possible to get more St. Louisans vaccinated and protected from COVID-19.”
Find more information about vaccines on the city’s website: www.stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/vaccine
Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.