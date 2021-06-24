Drug-Filled 'Normal Teen Bedroom' Staged in St. Louis Goes Viral

Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm pic.twitter.com/Df2yegDPUq— Paige Hulsey (@paigehulsey) June 24, 2021
Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm https://t.co/lJcL7wH2h8 pic.twitter.com/hlU9X7xxvl— Jake Villarreal 🏳️🌈 (@JakeLovesSTL) June 24, 2021
One user claimed to know how to stop the fake teen’s spiral into drug use.
Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm pic.twitter.com/GCtkknajev— Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) June 24, 2021
Others wanted to take the mystery out of the viral room.
I simply would have provided my teen a bedframe, thereby stopping their descent into drug crime pic.twitter.com/LVtsH1jYiB— Trapp God 🏴 (@CapnTrapn) June 24, 2021
The post even reached national journalists, including Washington Post "TikTok Guy" Dave Jorgenson.
The tie dyed backdrop? That's made of weed. The fill light? Weed. That sign that says "Mile 420"? Actually, that's just aluminum. Anyway, if you lift the mattress, you'll see the stairway that takes you to the underground meth lab. https://t.co/x26brADk0P— Hank Scorpio (@the_bont_the) June 24, 2021
Social media stars couldn't stay away, either.
submitting this as a blueprint for a tiktok studio when we go back to the office pic.twitter.com/pdVeGlxMZq— Washington Post TikTok Guy (@davejorgenson) June 24, 2021
To be fair, Hulsey was quick to defend her tweet after it began taking off. Replying to one user’s criticism, the reporter pointed out that she mentioned the room was staged in her broadcast that morning, and she was shocked not by the room but also by “the places people easily hide drugs.” Hulsey later tweeted she thought topics like gun control, abortion, climate change and COVID-19 vaccines were more controversial. She added: "Boy was I wrong! Stay away from talking about tampons as hiding places for counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl."
Hey teens™️ do y’all have a stack of physical magazines in your room? No? We aren’t in 2004? Ok https://t.co/cEcoaOAj51— mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) June 24, 2021
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.