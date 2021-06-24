Drug-Filled 'Normal Teen Bedroom' Staged in St. Louis Goes Viral

Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm pic.twitter.com/Df2yegDPUq — Paige Hulsey (@paigehulsey) June 24, 2021

Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm https://t.co/lJcL7wH2h8 pic.twitter.com/hlU9X7xxvl — Jake Villarreal 🏳️‍🌈 (@JakeLovesSTL) June 24, 2021

Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm pic.twitter.com/GCtkknajev — Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) June 24, 2021

I simply would have provided my teen a bedframe, thereby stopping their descent into drug crime pic.twitter.com/LVtsH1jYiB — Trapp God 🏴 (@CapnTrapn) June 24, 2021

The tie dyed backdrop? That's made of weed. The fill light? Weed. That sign that says "Mile 420"? Actually, that's just aluminum. Anyway, if you lift the mattress, you'll see the stairway that takes you to the underground meth lab. https://t.co/x26brADk0P — Hank Scorpio (@the_bont_the) June 24, 2021

submitting this as a blueprint for a tiktok studio when we go back to the office pic.twitter.com/pdVeGlxMZq — Washington Post TikTok Guy (@davejorgenson) June 24, 2021

Hey teens™️ do y’all have a stack of physical magazines in your room? No? We aren’t in 2004? Ok https://t.co/cEcoaOAj51 — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) June 24, 2021

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.