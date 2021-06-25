Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, June 25, 2021

Armed Man Killed by Saint Louis University Security Guard, Police Say

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge A Saint Louis University security guard killed an armed man early Friday morning, city police say. - SCOTT DAVIDSON/FLICKR
  • SCOTT DAVIDSON/FLICKR
  • A Saint Louis University security guard killed an armed man early Friday morning, city police say.


A 36-year-old man, who police say was armed with two guns, was shot dead by a Saint Louis University security guard just off campus early Friday morning.



St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. They found a man near a curb, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Locust Street in Midtown between North Theresa  and North Leonard avenues.

EMS transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The man's name has not yet been released.

It is unclear what led up to the fatal encounter with the 66-year-old guard or whether the man was carrying the firearms legally. The guard's name has not be released.

Robert May Hall, a university apartment building housing graduate, law, and medical students, is located on the block of the shooting, according to a university webpage. Searls Hall, another University building, also lies on the block.

SLU students, parents, faculty, and staff received two texts regarding the shooting from the university’s department of public safety.

The first, sent at 12:54 a.m., warned recipients to avoid the area of the shooting. The text, though, did not specify the location of the area.

“SLU ALERT: A officer involved shooting one subject down DPS/St. Louis City Police/EMS en route Avoid the area until further notice,” the text reads.

The second announced that both SLU’s Department of Public Safety and St. Louis Metropolitan Police were at the scene of the crime and normal activity could resume.

A SLU spokesman did not respond on Friday morning to a request for comment from the Riverfront Times. We'll update this post if we hear back.

The city police homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation into the shooting. Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
