Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

St. Louis to Bring Vaccines to Black-Owned Barbershops and Salons

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge The "Shots at the Shop" program is coming to St. Louis. - SCREENSHOT VIA STLTV
  • SCREENSHOT VIA STLTV
  • The "Shots at the Shop" program is coming to St. Louis.

With COVID and its Delta variant spreading in Missouri, St. Louis is aiming to bring vaccines to Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons through the "Shots at the Shop" program.

Around 44 percent of the state's population has initiated vaccination, but only 28 percent of Missouri's Black residents have gotten at least one shot, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. The disparity persists nationwide, and health experts are urging governments to reach people who might not be interested in participating in large vaccine events.

That's where Shots at the Shop comes in. Announced earlier this month by the Biden administration, the program is a collaboration between the White House, the Black Coalition Against COVID, SheaMoisture, and the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity.


"St. Louis is ready to plug into this exciting national program to help more residents get vaccinated," Dr. Frederick Echols, acting director for the City of St. Louis, said in a press release. “I encourage interested businesses to reach out to the Department of Health to be a part of this opportunity.”

Nationwide, the initiative aims to reach at least 1,000 Black-owned businesses: Those that qualify will receive $1,000 grants from SheaMoisture and host an on-site vaccination clinic "in partnership with local providers," the White House said in a news release.

On Friday, St. Louis City announced that the Department of Health will reach out to local barbershops and salons "to assess interest and availability" — though businesses themselves can reach out to the city at 314-657-1498. Businesses can also register online through the SheaMoisture Fund.

"Over 70 percent of new COVID-19 vaccinations in the past month have been in Black communities,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a Friday news release announcing the city's backing of the Shots at the Shop program.

Her statement continued, “My administration is working diligently to reach unvaccinated residents where they are at and getting hesitant St. Louisans vaccinated in places they feel comfortable.”

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes 3Fifteen Primo's Weed
Zenwich Offers Soul-Satisfying Surprises
The Normal Lives of Trans Kids in Missouri
Hartmann: Will Missouri Taxpayers Ever Tire of Losing Other People's Lawsuits?
Chimchards' Choice: Top Five Marijuana Strains in St. Louis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey's Very Sad St. Louis Rally Read More

  2. Escaped Missouri Inmate Could Be Coming for Ex-Wife, His Sister Warns Read More

  3. Drug-Filled 'Normal Teen Bedroom' Staged in St. Louis Goes Viral Read More

  4. The Normal Lives of Trans Kids in Missouri Read More

  5. Missouri Senate Approves FRA, Rejects Push to Ban Planned Parenthood from Medicaid Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation