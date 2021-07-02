Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 2, 2021

Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby Has Died

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge Hazel Erby has died at age 75. - HAZEL ERBY/FACEBOOK
  • HAZEL ERBY/FACEBOOK
  • Hazel Erby has died at age 75.

Former councilwoman Hazel Erby has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Described by many, such as Mayor Tishaura Jones, as a trailblazer, Erby was the first Black woman to serve on the St. Louis County Council and became the chairman in 2009. She started her service on the council in 2004. Erby also had a stint as County Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2019 and was fired by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in 2020.



Many took to Twitter after the news of her death, memorializing Erby as a woman who had changed many lives.

State Rep. Raychel Proudie was one of those people. She tweeted for Erby to rest in “well-deserved peace.”

Proudie, reached via email by the RFT, remembered Erby as an "impactful political leader."

“Whereas her hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer was well-known, learning of this tremendous loss this morning comes as a breath-taking shock. Her presence and guidance will be greatly missed,” Proudie wrote.

St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle remembered her as an “instrumental person” in his life. Doyle described Erby as a kind, caring lady who cared about her community and St. Louis.

"She was more like a mother figure to me, I could come to her with any issues, any concerns," Doyle said. "I asked her for advice on different things and just her, I guess, I don’t know — she’s hard to describe. You could come to her and she would just be candid with you and give you the best advice possible. A lot of things I’ve done in my life have been from the advice of Hazel. I appreciate her for that." Page extended his condolences on Twitter to Erby’s family and called her a “passionate advocate.”

Before her death, Erby filed a lawsuit against Page, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Erby said in her suit she was illegally fired from her job as director of diversity after she complained the county wasn't using the required number of contractors from minority and women-owned businesses for projects, including the $1.67 million temporary morgue that held COVID-19 victims.

According to KSDK, one of Erby’s last acts involved preserving her testimony against Page.

Erby is survived by her husband, Louis, daughters Angela and Kristina, son Louis and her grandchildren. Sept. 22 is set to be the first “Hazel Erby day” in St. Louis after legislation was passed in May, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

K-Bop's New Spot Showcases Owners' Roots
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, July 1-3
Rubber Chickens and Indigo Blue: The RFT Ad That Sparked a Love Story
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes 3Fifteen Primo's Weed
Zenwich Offers Soul-Satisfying Surprises
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey's Very Sad St. Louis Rally Read More

  2. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Public Safety Director Give Update on The Workhouse Read More

  3. Family of Man Killed by St. Louis Police Claims Detective Lied on Search Warrant Read More

  4. Rubber Chickens and Indigo Blue: The RFT Ad That Sparked a Love Story Read More

  5. Escaped Missouri Inmate Could Be Coming for Ex-Wife, His Sister Warns Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation