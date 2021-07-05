Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis County Man Shoots Three, Including Boy, in Fireworks Fury, Police Say 

click to enlarge Donald Meek is facing assault charges after an early morning fireworks dispute. - ST. LOUIS COUNY POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS COUNY POLICE
  • Donald Meek is facing assault charges after an early morning fireworks dispute.


A St. Louis County man pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and opened fire on a group of people, hitting a ten-year-old and two women, in an early morning fight over fireworks, police say.



At 1:22 a.m. this morning, county officers received a call about fireworks near Gentry and Goetz avenues in Lemay. Shortly after, police say, officers learned of a shooting at the intersection. Early reports said the shooter retreated to his house in the 300 block of Goetz and barricaded himself inside.

Police sent their tactical operations unit to the scene and eventually took 27-year-old Donald Meek into custody. A .45-caliber handgun was found in his backyard, police say.

Meek was reportedly angry about fireworks and confronted a group of Fourth of July celebrants, police say. That led to an argument and skirmish between Meeks and a man and a woman in the group, according to charging documents.

Meek is accused of shooting into the group. Police say two women, ages 40 and 29, and the boy were hit. One of the women and the child were taken to a hospital. The second woman was treated and released. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Meek has been charged with three counts each of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was  jailed on $200,000 cash bond.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
