Flash Sale Brings $6 Cardinals Tickets Back For Only Two Days

click to enlarge
-
DOYLE MURPHY
-
Catch a game for $6 with the "Six is a Serious Summer" flash sale.
If you haven’t been to a Cardinals game this year, this may be a sign to get tickets now.
The Cardinals are hosting a flash sale today and tomorrow, July 7. The deal, titled “Six is a Serious Summer,” is a partnership between the Cardinals and On The Run. Tickets for the game only cost $6 and are available for any Monday through Thursday home game in July, August and September.
The $6 tickets also come pre-loaded with $6 in Cardinals Cash which allows attendees to put money towards items from the concession stands or merchandise in Busch Stadium.
The tickets include chances to see the Cardinals go toe-to-toe with long-time rivals the Chicago Cubs on July 19 through July 22. Or, you could witness the Atlanta Braves (maybe) run home scared Aug. 3 through 5. Two chances are available to watch a game with the Milwaukee Brewers Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 or Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. The Detroit Tigers will also be in town Aug. 24 and 25, and then the Los Angeles Dodgers will be batting up against our beloved Cards Sept. 6 through Sept. 9.
Themed nights are also included in the sale with Christmas in July on July 19, Star Wars Night on Aug. 4 and several Budweiser Bashes that offer bobbleheads of a player. Tickets are already sold out for Sept. 6, which featured a giveaway of a hooded pullover.
The flash sale comes almost a month after Busch Stadium reopened to full capacity.
Tickets must be purchased on the website
or by calling the Cardinals’ ticket hotline at 314-345-9000.
Get the tickets on the Cardinals’ website mlb.com/cardinals
before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.
Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.