The Great Forest Park Balloon Race Plans For Return In September

click to enlarge
The world has begun righting itself and has given us the Great Forest Park Balloon Race back.
Returning to the recently renovated 30-acre Emerson Central Fields (5625 Wells Drive, St. Louis)
, the event will take place Sept. 17 and 18. Much like other events, 2020 took away the race last year and replaced it with Lift Up St. Louis, a series of tribute flights in honor of healthcare and other essential workers. The organizers of the event will keep the feelings of gratitude and strength from last year alive. PNC Bank will be sponsoring the event again this year.
“The Great Forest Park Balloon Race has a wonderful history of bringing St. Louis together – even last year when the event could not be presented in its traditional format,” Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis, said in a statement. “All of us at PNC Bank look forward to seeing balloons fill the sky again, with renewed appreciation for those who ‘Lift Up St. Louis’ and are helping our community continue on the road to recovery.”
Organizers for the event said they are thrilled to welcome people back to Forest Park for the festivities. The event is adding extra health measures, such as additional picnic areas and hand sanitizing stations. Cashless or touchless payment systems will also be in place at the event.
The 49th Great Forest Park Balloon Race takes place on Sept. 17 and 18 with additional updates and announcements to follow. Check greatforestparkballoonrace.com
for updates.
Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.