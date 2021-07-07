Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race Plans For Return In September

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge It's baaaack. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / PATRICK GIBLIN

The world has begun righting itself and has given us the Great Forest Park Balloon Race back.

Returning to the recently renovated 30-acre Emerson Central Fields (5625 Wells Drive, St. Louis), the event will take place Sept. 17 and 18. Much like other events, 2020 took away the race last year and replaced it with Lift Up St. Louis, a series of tribute flights in honor of healthcare and other essential workers. The organizers of the event will keep the feelings of gratitude and strength from last year alive. PNC Bank will be sponsoring the event again this year.



“The Great Forest Park Balloon Race has a wonderful history of bringing St. Louis together – even last year when the event could not be presented in its traditional format,” Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis, said in a statement. “All of us at PNC Bank look forward to seeing balloons fill the sky again, with renewed appreciation for those who ‘Lift Up St. Louis’ and are helping our community continue on the road to recovery.”

Organizers for the event said they are thrilled to welcome people back to Forest Park for the festivities. The event is adding extra health measures, such as additional picnic areas and hand sanitizing stations. Cashless or touchless payment systems will also be in place at the event.

The 49th Great Forest Park Balloon Race takes place on Sept. 17 and 18 with additional updates and announcements to follow. Check greatforestparkballoonrace.com for updates.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

STL Mugshots Built an Empire of Shame for $150 a Week
Hartmann: Finally, a Missouri Democrat Who Brings the Heat
Ignite Theatre Company's Young Actors Returning to the Stage
K-Bop's New Spot Showcases Owners' Roots
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, July 1-3
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey's Very Sad St. Louis Rally Read More

  2. Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby Has Died Read More

  3. Rubber Chickens and Indigo Blue: The RFT Ad That Sparked a Love Story Read More

  4. The Big Mad: Simone Biles' Imo's Advantage and Anti-Abortion Sore Losers Read More

  5. Family of Man Killed by St. Louis Police Claims Detective Lied on Search Warrant Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation