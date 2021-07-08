Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

To-Go Alcoholic Beverages Are Now A Permanent Fixture In Missouri

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM

  • Mixed drinks are back on the curbside menu for Missouri restaurants, thanks to relaxed liquor laws.

We will never again have to wait in a restaurant for a waiter or bartender to serve us our drinks in order to get properly smashed. No, Missouri, now and forevermore, we can get drunk at home in a truly dignified manner instead of embarrassing ourselves to servers after one too many.

Signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson, take-home cocktails, popularized last year in the middle of the pandemic as a way to help businesses weather the storm that is COVID-19, are now permanently legal for restaurants to sell.



Parson signing the law is the conclusion to a truly thrilling trilogy of events. Last year, Mission Taco Joint began selling pre-batched margaritas by the quart and gallon — until the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control shut them down. The matter ended up getting resolved after co-owner of Mission Taco Joint Adam Tilford and other restaurant owners lobbied lawmakers for almost a month. The restriction was waived under an executive order issued by Parson, and thereafter restaurants and drinkers rejoiced as to-go margaritas were brought to cars curbside.

Under the new law, alcoholic beverages can be sold to-go as long as they are in tamper-proof, sealed containers and alongside food items. (Get your drink on, but don’t drink and drive, friends.)

The new law is effective immediately. Also included in the bill is a change in hours that alcohol can be sold: Previously, businesses that sell alcohol by the drink could do so between 6 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday, with Sunday sales limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and midnight. Beginning August 28, the new law will allow Sunday sales during the same hours as other days.

Missouri joins Iowa, Ohio and Washington D.C. in legalizing to-go alcoholic beverages.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
