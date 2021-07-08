To-Go Alcoholic Beverages Are Now A Permanent Fixture In Missouri

click to enlarge
Mixed drinks are back on the curbside menu for Missouri restaurants, thanks to relaxed liquor laws.
We will never again have to wait in a restaurant for a waiter or bartender to serve us our drinks in order to get properly smashed. No, Missouri, now and forevermore, we can get drunk at home in a truly dignified manner instead of embarrassing ourselves to servers after one too many.
Signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson, take-home cocktails, popularized last year in the middle of the pandemic as a way to help businesses weather the storm that is COVID-19, are now permanently legal for restaurants to sell.
Parson signing the law is the conclusion to a truly thrilling trilogy of events. Last year, Mission Taco Joint began selling pre-batched margaritas by the quart and gallon — until the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control shut them down
. The matter ended up getting resolved
after co-owner of Mission Taco Joint Adam Tilford and other restaurant owners lobbied lawmakers for almost a month. The restriction was waived under an executive order issued by Parson, and thereafter restaurants and drinkers rejoiced as to-go margaritas were brought to cars curbside.
Under the new law, alcoholic beverages can be sold to-go as long as they are in tamper-proof, sealed containers and alongside food items. (Get your drink on, but don’t drink and drive, friends.)
The new law is effective immediately. Also included in the bill is a change in hours that alcohol can be sold: Previously, businesses that sell alcohol by the drink could do so between 6 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday, with Sunday sales limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and midnight. Beginning August 28, the new law will allow Sunday sales during the same hours as other days.
Missouri joins Iowa, Ohio and Washington D.C. in legalizing to-go alcoholic beverages.
