Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Tower Grove Park Launches Fundraiser After Losing 40 Trees

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM



When violent storms ripped through the St. Louis area over the weekend, it felt like an ambush in the middle of the night. Under the cover of darkness, it was difficult to see all of the damage that had been done, but when we woke up on Saturday morning there was destruction everywhere.



In addition to tree limbs being down all across town, there were entire trees down, too. Some were split in half and others had tipped over at the roots.

Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679) took a bad hit from these storms, losing more than forty mature trees in the process.

There is now a fundraiser to help with cleanup and to support regulars of the 289-acre south city oasis. Called the “Summer Storm Bounce Back” fundraiser, the fund aims to provide assistance to the farmers who participate in the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market. All of the downed trees caused a cancellation of the market last weekend, damaging their incomes.

The cool thing about this particular fundraiser is that you also get a little bonus for donating.

From the Tower Grove Park Facebook page:

“With your generous donation of $50 or more to the Park by July 31, you will receive a $10 token to the Farmers’ Market to spend at an upcoming Tuesday or Saturday edition of the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market.”

That’s what you call a win-win folks.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri Humiliated on COVID-19, Again
Is Terror Tacos' (Vegan) Burrito the Best in St. Louis?
STL Mugshots Built an Empire of Shame for $150 a Week
Hartmann: Finally, a Missouri Democrat Who Brings the Heat
Ignite Theatre Company's Young Actors Returning to the Stage
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Murder Charge for Pam Hupp Could Implicate Missouri Prosecutors Read More

  2. Hartmann: Missouri Humiliated on COVID-19, Again Read More

  3. Greitens Tries Desperately to Duct Tape Himself to Trump at Missouri Rally Read More

  4. Robber Keeps Climbing Through St. Louis McDonald's Drive-Thru Windows Read More

  5. STL Mugshots Built an Empire of Shame for $150 a Week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation