Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Ex-St. Louis Police Officer Gets Two Weekends in Jail, Probation for Covering Up Beating

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM

click to enlarge Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta leave court in December 2018. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta leave court in December 2018.


Former St. Louis police officer Bailey Colletta, who lied to cover up the beating of an undercover detective, was sentenced today to time behind bars — two weekends. She was also sentenced to three years of probation.



On Sept. 17, 2017, Colletta, 28, was assigned to the department's Civil Disobedience Team, or "riot police," tasked with quelling protests following the acquittal of a white ex-police officer in the killing of a Black drug suspect. That night, as protests slowed, she was part of a group that ran into Detective Luther Hall, who was working undercover.

Mistaking Hall for a protester, officers beat him savagely, even as he complied with Colletta's commands to get on the ground, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Colletta didn't take part in the beating, but she lied to investigators and a grand jury, claiming Hall's arrest had been textbook and that he was taken to the ground "very gently." One of the officers she was protecting was her boyfriend, Randy Hays. He was sentenced earlier this week to 52 months in prison after admitting he clubbed Hall with a baton during the attack.

Another former officer, Dustin Boone, was found guilty last month for his role in the beating. It was the second trial for Boone and co-defendant Christopher Myers after an earlier trial resulted in a hung jury. In the second trial, jurors once again couldn't decide whether Myers had smashed Hall's phone, as prosecutors had alleged.

Prosecutors had said Colletta was "least culpable" of the officers involved in assaulting Hall. She pleaded guilty in 2019.

More than 120 people were arrested the same night as Hall, leading to dozens of similar complaints of police abuse. No charges have been filed in response to any of those complaints.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18
No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music
Hartmann: Missouri Humiliated on COVID-19, Again
Is Terror Tacos' (Vegan) Burrito the Best in St. Louis?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sharks in the Mississippi? Researches Say It's Possible Near St. Louis Read More

  2. SUV Takes Out Corner of Tower Grove East Building Read More

  3. No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music Read More

  4. The Big Mad: St. Louis' Half Solutions, Gov. Parson's 'Success' and Garza's Farewell Read More

  5. Ex-St. Louis Cop Randy Hays Sentenced to 52 Months for Beating Undercover Detective Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation