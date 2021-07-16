Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 16, 2021

Duck Boat Captain, Supervisors Charged With Manslaughter in Fatal Sinking

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge Seventeen people were killed in 2018 when a Duck Boat sank during a storm. - MAGE VIA FLICKR/JOSH MILLER
  • mage via Flickr/Josh Miller
  • Seventeen people were killed in 2018 when a Duck Boat sank during a storm.


Three years after a Duck Boat sank, killing seventeen people near Branson, the boat's captain and two supervisors have been criminally charged.



Captain Scott McKee, operations supervisor Charles Baltzell and general manager Curtis Lanham each face seventeen counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. McKee was also charged with twelve counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child — five counts at the Class A felony level and seven at a Class D level.

Five kids were among those killed on July 19, 2018, when the boat went down in a storm.

There were a total of 31 people, including the 54-year-old McKee, on board that afternoon for a ride along Table Rock Lake, and police and prosecutors say McKee should have never taken the boat out onto the water. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning nearly a half hour before Stretch Duck 7 headed out at about 6:30 p.m. Plowing north into the wind, the low-slung boat soon took on water from the rising waves and was dragged 50 feet down to the bottom. According to a probable cause statement filed by Missouri Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Mark Green, it then rolled across the bottom to a final resting place some 85 below the surface.

There were multiple errors that day, according to Green. Baltzell, 79, who was the manager on duty that day for Ride the Ducks Branson, was tasked with monitoring the weather that day, should have shut down operations with the storm coming in, authorities say. Similarly, the 38-year-old Lahman, who was in charge of day-to-day operations and policies also could have stopped the rides before the tragedy, according to Green.

Making the situation worse, McKee never ensured that his passengers were properly secured in life jackets, according to the allegations.

Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby and Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a total of 63 charges against the three men today, three days shy of the three-year anniversary, squeezing in just the statute of limitations expired.

The tragedy has been the subject of multiple investigations, including one conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard. 

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Matt F. Basler Is Going to Kick Your Ass
Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18
No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music
Hartmann: Missouri Humiliated on COVID-19, Again
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sharks in the Mississippi? Researches Say It's Possible Near St. Louis Read More

  2. Man Charged With Sex Crimes Used 'Racist Pedophile' Email Alias, Say St. Louis County Police Read More

  3. Ex-St. Louis Police Officer Gets Two Weekends in Jail, Probation for Covering Up Beating Read More

  4. No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music Read More

  5. The Big Mad: St. Louis' Half Solutions, Gov. Parson's 'Success' and Garza's Farewell Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation