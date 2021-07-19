Buy A Beer, Help St. Louis Shelter Pets With Event Beginning This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Pop-up events are just one of the ways to help fundraise for the Petfinder Foundation.

Raise a glass, St. Louis, because it's time to save some puppies.The fifth annual Raise A Pint For Pets campaign by Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company kicks off July 21: the campaign helps support the PetFinder Foundation and animal shelters in the area such as Five Acres Animal Shelter and Gateway Pet Guardians. There are two ways to contribute to the fundraiser: buying a beer or buying a ticket to a party — or you could do both.“We are excited to continue this partnership with Urban Chestnut to support and celebrate the incredible work our local shelters do in helping pets find their forever homes,” Kim Beardslee from Purina Community Affairs said in a statement.Beardslee added that with the help of pet lovers from the past, Purina has donated close to a quarter-million dollars to PetFinder to fund grants for shelters since 2017.The party starts July 21 from 3 to 8 p.m. in. Hosted by Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, the event will also feature the debut of a new beer called the Underdog Lime, a summer variation of Urban Underdog American Lager with a hint of lime. The new beer will only be available at the party.Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. Patrons will receive dinner, beer, a specially designed glass stein and Purina treats for their pets at home. Every ticket sold results in a donation — Purina pledged $5 for each ticket sold to the PetFinder Foundation in support of designated local shelters. The party will even host some adoptable pets in case you're looking for one or just want to play with some cute animals.Another way to pitch in is to simply buy a beer. For each sale of a can of Urban Underdog American Lager and Urban Underdog American Pale Ale, Purina donates $1 to the PetFinder Foundation.“Each year, we look forward to working with Purina to create new and fun ways to raise awareness and funds for shelter pets through the Raise a Pint for Pets program,” David Wolfe, co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, said. “We look forward to hosting our Raise a Pint for Pets dinner event, and we are particularly excited to raise awareness by taking our Raise a Pint for Pets trailer to events and venues throughout the city this summer."The Raise a Pint for Pets pop-up events will run from July 21 through September 30. Purchase tickets for the event and find locations to buy some beer on urbanchestnut.com.