Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

STL Mugshots Returns to its Shaming-For-Profit Ways

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis arrests have provided years of content for a locally owned mugshot website. - ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN KERSCHBAUM
  • ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN KERSCHBAUM
  • St. Louis arrests have provided years of content for a locally owned mugshot website.

Three months after going silent, STLMugshots.com has resumed publishing mugshots of people in St. Louis charged with petty and nonviolent crimes.

It's a continuation of a legal-but-exploitative business model that turns mug shot clicks into advertising revenue — and which for years relied on a unique arrangement with the little-known government agency responsible for storing the region's crime data.



As reported by the RFT in a July 7 cover story, that arrangement with the Regional Justice Information Service, or REJIS, involved accepting $150 weekly payments from the website's operator to offset "programming costs" for providing mug shots every day.

The ongoing relationship disturbed officials both in REJIS and the St. Louis County Police Department. Effective April 1, the department closed the REJIS-enabled data pipeline, thereby ending a system that had supplied the website and its owner, Edmund Tauk, with tens of thousands of mug shots since 2014.

In turn, April 1 became the day that STLMugshots stopped updating. But on July 12, the website added 34 mug shots, with more following roughly every day since. Fifteen mug shots have been added since Monday.

In an email Tuesday, St. Louis County police sergeant and spokesperson Tracy Panus confirmed that the county has indeed supplied arrest information to the website, but only piecemeal through separate requests made through the county's public records portal. That's a far cry from the system that once populated the website's pages by automatically uploading faces, names, dates and charges by the dozen.

Those aren't the only changes. The recent releases of St. Louis County arrest data to STL Mugshots no longer include ZIP codes — an omission that appears to have halted a popular feature in the websites' location-targeted newsletters.

While the pace of the mug shots may be slower, the impact remains devastating to those featured in its pages — people who often can't escape the digital record of an arrest featured on the website even after the underlying criminal charge was dropped or expunged.

But STL Mugshots is a business that's thrived for years, and it actively courts an audience who enjoys the spectacle of public shaming. On July 19, the Facebook page associated with the website posted a mug shot of a gaunt and pale woman who appeared unconscious and whose head was being visibly held in place for the photo by an officer standing behind her.

The Facebook post made the arrested woman the punchline of the website's announcement.

"Wake UP!" the caption read. "We are back."

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Matt F. Basler Is Going to Kick Your Ass
Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18
No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music
Hartmann: Missouri Humiliated on COVID-19, Again
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As COVID-19 Cases Spike, St. Louis County Announces New Vaccination Efforts Read More

  2. Buy A Beer, Help St. Louis Shelter Pets With Event Beginning This Week Read More

  3. Time Magazine Names St. Louis One Of World's Greatest Places of 2021 Read More

  4. No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music Read More

  5. Hartmann: Missouri Humiliated on COVID-19, Again Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation