iTAP Soulard Is Searching for Beer-Flinging Tough Guy

A surveillance photo shows the suspected beer-chucker, according to iTAP.
The owners of International Tap House are on the hunt for a pint-glass thrower who they say targeted staff at their Soulard location.
“This disgusting behavior has no home at iTAP or anywhere else,” reads a post on the bar's Facebook page.
“Nobody deserves to be treated in such a vile, degrading and violent manner.”
The guy came into the bar at 12:20 a.m. on Friday to meet three of his friends, according to the Facebook post signed by the bar's owners. He appeared highly intoxicated, so iTAP's staff refused to serve him.
And then he lashed out.
The man grabbed a full pilsner glass of beer and chucked it at the bar's front-of-house staff, the post reads. The glass narrowly missed, shattering against the glass-door coolers that line the bar.
After the near miss, the man cussed out the three women he nearly hit, while his friends tried to pull him out of the bar, according to iTAP's account of the incident.
Now, the bar wants more information about the man.
“We don’t care that you are ‘never coming back’ (please, never ever even consider doing so) even though you ‘make $500,000 a year,’” reads the social media post. “This disgusting behavior has no home at iTAP or anywhere else.”
The business encourages anyone who might know the guy to message them, so the bar can take further action. To help encourage tips, 2nd Shift Brewing is offering a "case of beer through the end of the year" for anyone who knows the man's name, according to the St. Louis brewery's Twitter page
.
“If you own a business, or are in the industry, please keep an eye out because we all know that someone who behaves like this once will do it again,” the iTap post reads.
There were no 911 calls made from the bar on the night of the disturbance, according to police. The bar tried to contact the man’s friends through information on their checks, but they all paid with cash, an Instagram comment exchange reads.
We reached out to iTAP for comment, but have not heard back yet. We'll update the story if we receive any new information.
The bar urges patrons to raise a glass to Margaret, Morgan and Renee — the staff members who apparently weathered the testosterone storm.
“Our staff worked tirelessly through the pandemic to provide a bit of joy and normalcy and it is heartbreaking that someone would come in and treat them with such disrespect,” the post reads.
