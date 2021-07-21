‘My Governor Is an Idiot’ Mask Becoming Very Popular in Missouri

As another wave of COVID-19 spreads across our state at a terrifying pace, there’s one face mask, in particular, that is becoming very popular with Missouri residents frustrated by Governor Mike Parson's response to the pandemic.
A mask reading “MY GOVERNOR IS AN IDIOT
” alongside an outline of Missouri is lighting up Missouri social media
outlets. Hundreds (if not thousands) of people across Facebook and Twitter are commenting on posts that they’ve ordered theirs and can’t wait to wear them.
Apparel dragging Missouri politicians
always seems be a big hit, but this time there is even more urgency to the ever-increasing chorus of pleas for responsible state governing.
Missouri has recently been topping lists as the state with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in America. We also had the second-highest rate of new cases per capita. To be a Missourian right now is terrifying.
At the time of writing, the latest information from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services shows that there were 1,485 patients in Missouri hospitals with COVID
. (There is a delay in reporting numbers, so this number reflects the hospitalized patient count as of Sunday, July 18.) Of those hospitalized with COVID in Missouri, 465 were in the ICU.
What might be even scarier is that data from the New York Times
shows that the case totals in Missouri have jumped 114 percent in just the past two weeks
.
And while the maps show that things right now are certainly worse in southwest Missouri in places like Springfield, the numbers in the St. Louis area are steadily climbing and it looks like the worst is yet to come.
Just this morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said that the Centers for Disease Control had declared the county a “red zone
,” which means that there is widespread community transmission. He said that the classification is due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases and an increased test positivity rate.
BJC HealthCare chief clinical officer Dr. Clay Dunagan is recommending that St. Louis area folks mask back up — including those who are already vaccinated.
“This is about personal choice and we’re urging our community to choose to protect one another,” Dunagan said in a press release yesterday. “Maybe you won’t personally get sick, and maybe your children won’t either, but you can still transmit the disease to others and continue the spread.”
So if you want to do your part to stop the spread of COVID while also making a statement, treat yourself
to a nice “My Governor Is an Idiot” mask. And if you don’t live in Missouri but your governor is also an idiot (we’re looking at you, Florida), Etsy offers that personalized option, too.
