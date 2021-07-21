Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

‘My Governor Is an Idiot’ Mask Becoming Very Popular in Missouri

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM


As another wave of COVID-19 spreads across our state at a terrifying pace, there’s one face mask, in particular, that is becoming very popular with Missouri residents frustrated by Governor Mike Parson's response to the pandemic.

A mask reading “MY GOVERNOR IS AN IDIOT” alongside an outline of Missouri is lighting up Missouri social media outlets. Hundreds (if not thousands) of people across Facebook and Twitter are commenting on posts that they’ve ordered theirs and can’t wait to wear them.



Apparel dragging Missouri politicians always seems be a big hit, but this time there is even more urgency to the ever-increasing chorus of pleas for responsible state governing.

Missouri has recently been topping lists as the state with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in America. We also had the second-highest rate of new cases per capita. To be a Missourian right now is terrifying.

At the time of writing, the latest information from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services shows that there were 1,485 patients in Missouri hospitals with COVID. (There is a delay in reporting numbers, so this number reflects the hospitalized patient count as of Sunday, July 18.) Of those hospitalized with COVID in Missouri, 465 were in the ICU.

What might be even scarier is that data from the New York Times shows that the case totals in Missouri have jumped 114 percent in just the past two weeks.


And while the maps show that things right now are certainly worse in southwest Missouri in places like Springfield, the numbers in the St. Louis area are steadily climbing and it looks like the worst is yet to come.

Just this morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said that the Centers for Disease Control had declared the county a “red zone,” which means that there is widespread community transmission. He said that the classification is due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases and an increased test positivity rate.

BJC HealthCare chief clinical officer Dr. Clay Dunagan is recommending that St. Louis area folks mask back up — including those who are already vaccinated.

“This is about personal choice and we’re urging our community to choose to protect one another,” Dunagan said in a press release yesterday. “Maybe you won’t personally get sick, and maybe your children won’t either, but you can still transmit the disease to others and continue the spread.”

So if you want to do your part to stop the spread of COVID while also making a statement, treat yourself to a nice “My Governor Is an Idiot” mask. And if you don’t live in Missouri but your governor is also an idiot (we’re looking at you, Florida), Etsy offers that personalized option, too.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

In the Midst of St. Louis' Opioid Epidemic, a Rescue Mission
Hartmann: Imagine if St. Louis Dominated Missouri Politics
Matt F. Basler Is Going to Kick Your Ass
Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Time Magazine Names St. Louis One Of World's Greatest Places of 2021 Read More

  2. STL Mugshots Returns to its Shaming-For-Profit Ways Read More

  3. The Big Mad: Kim Gardner's Dismissals, Cop Lessons and Critical Race Fury Read More

  4. Here Are The Athletes On Team USA With Ties To Missouri At The Tokyo Olympics Read More

  5. In the Midst of St. Louis' Opioid Epidemic, a Rescue Mission Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation