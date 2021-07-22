Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 22, 2021

St. Charles Race Car Driver Aims for Indy 500

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 6:15 AM

When Grant Palmer turned sixteen years old, he was given the choice of getting his first car or his first go-kart. Having already raced for two years out of what is now World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, he went with the obvious choice at the time — the go-kart.

"There's some days my parents probably wish I chose the car, but they're supportive of me," the St. Charles resident says.

He credits this support, in part, to his dad's experiences drag racing in the '90s and his mom's obsession with NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. Now twenty years old, Palmer has won a SCCA Super Tour FX class championship, and he recently competed in the 2020 British Racing and Sports Car Club FF1600 championship for Low Dempsey Racing.

The next step in his career, he says, is the Road to Indy.

"Right now, I'm in USF2000," Palmer explains. "And we're considered to be on a ladder system, where you work your way to the top."

The "top," of course, is the Indy 500, the 110-year-old race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The road to that apex will require Palmer to first succeed in the USF2000 to make it to the Indy Pro 2000 to make it to the Indy Lights to make it to the IndyCar Series.

"It's a very historic race," Palmer says of the Indy 500.

If he makes it, Palmer would be only the third Black race-car driver to compete in Indy's history, and if he won, he'd be the first Black driver to do so.

"I just first want to be a race-car driver," Palmer says. "And then secondly, I want to be an inspiration for a lot of people, someone that they can look up to."

click to enlarge Grant Palmer's has been on track for a career in racing since he was a kid. - DERREK KUPISH
  • DERREK KUPISH
  • Grant Palmer's has been on track for a career in racing since he was a kid.

His current obstacle right now, though, is receiving the proper funding to get him there. In racing, drivers are responsible for providing the funding for their teams, which includes transportation, the use of the car, the team members and all other expenses. Currently, Palmer is saving up by teaching race-car driving to kids and adults at the Gateway Kartplex within the World Wide Technology Raceway. He also started a GoFundMe with the goal of reaching $200,000.

While the money is needed, Palmer's focus is lasered in on the fundamentals of racing.

"I don't really think about how fast I'm going," Palmer says. "I just think about where to brake, where to turn in, how to pass."

Asked if he ever gets scared, he shrugs.

"You don't really have time to think about being scared," Palmer says. "You're just thinking about what you should do next."

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

In the Midst of St. Louis' Opioid Epidemic, a Rescue Mission
Hartmann: Imagine if St. Louis Dominated Missouri Politics
Matt F. Basler Is Going to Kick Your Ass
Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ‘My Governor Is an Idiot’ Mask Becoming Very Popular in Missouri Read More

  2. Missouri Gov. Parson Announces $10,000 Vaccine Incentive Read More

  3. Time Magazine Names St. Louis One Of World's Greatest Places of 2021 Read More

  4. iTAP Soulard Is Searching for Beer-Flinging Tough Guy Read More

  5. In the Midst of St. Louis' Opioid Epidemic, a Rescue Mission Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation