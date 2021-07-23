World Naked Bike Ride Pedals Back to St. Louis on August 28

click to enlarge
"Bare as you dare" is back in St. Louis.
The wild St. Louis event that asks cyclists to "bare as you dare" is back: After a pandemic-canceled 2020, the 2021 World Naked Bike Ride is set to return to city streets on August 28.
The ride will mark the thirteenth time thousands of nude and nearly-nude bikers will take to the streets. The organized ride covers around ten miles and often attracts people in various forms of nudity — though, for the more bashfully inclined, many attendees opt to cover their bits while donning elaborate costumes and riding fantastical bikes.
In a press release, ride organizer and HandleBar owner Tatyana Telnikova said she was thankful for the event's return after a year of restrictions and cancelled plans.
"After what we all went through last year, I feel extra grateful to be able to bring people together, to share the joy of riding bikes, being silly & embracing and appreciating each other more than ever before."
Telnikova's statement notes that being bare naked doesn't mean ignoring heath guidance: "We also ask that everyone who shows up gets vaccinated before the event and/or wears a mask.”
Along with that commonsense advice, riders are encouraged to wear helmets. Even if you're not riding, photographers must ask consent before snapping pics of the participants. (Don't be a creep!)
The event begins at 4 p.m. at HandleBar (4127 Manchester Avenue, 314-652-2212)
and continues into a 5 p.m. costume contest and 6 p.m. ride.
For more information on the ride and updates on the afterparty, keep an eye on the event's Facebook page
and website
.
