St. Louis' Earthbound Beer Brews Anti-Police Surveillance Beer in Partnership with the ACLU

-
Sara Graham
-
The new brew was created to help raise attention for the issue of privacy rights in St. Louis.
Big Brother may always be watching, but Earthbound Beer (2724 Cherokee Street, 314-769-9576)
is trying to put a stop to that.
In partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, Earthbound brewed an IPA named Eye in the SKYPA. The brew was created to help raise attention for the issue of privacy rights in St. Louis.
This special IPA is made with sabro and nelson sauvin hops and it's a brand new product to the selection at Earthbound. Hops are cone-shaped flowers of the female hops plant, a cousin of cannabis, that contain acids and oils that bestow bitterness, flavor, and stability to the finished beer.
To celebrate Eye in the SKYPA, on July 27, the ACLU and Earthbound will host a release party to fight for “Community Control Over Police Surveillance” or CCOPS. The event, hosted by Earthbound, will serve as an opportunity to drink the new IPA and learn about Board Bill 31
, which would establish regulations for the use of surveillance technology in St. Louis.
According to the ACLU, Board Bill 31 allows St. Louis residents “protect their privacy rights” and will “apply oversight to this emerging field to ensure police accountability.” The ACLU also says this ordinance will help measure the impact of surveillance technology. The bill was introduced by Alderwoman Annie Rice.
The block party takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Earthbound Beer. Find information on the event on Facebook
or go to Earthbound’s website
to find a catalog of beer to purchase.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.