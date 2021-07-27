St. Louis Encourages Employees To Get Vaccinated With Gift Cards, Paid Time Off

click to enlarge
St. Louis is offering its employees another chance to win if they get vaccinated. Nearly a week after Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement of a vaccine lottery
and a newly reinstated mask mandate
, St. Louis city civil service employees will be eligible to receive $100 in gift cards and paid time off to go get vaccinated.
The City of St. Louis has nearly 6,000 employees. The city is not yet requiring employees to get vaccinated. They continue to actively monitor COVID-19 cases and are evaluating whether or not to mandate vaccinations for city employees, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the best way for St. Louisans to protect their families and greatly reduce their chance of ending up in the ICU, and we are using many different tools in our toolbox to encourage vaccination,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said.
The program is paid through the city’s wellness program with cooperation from the city’s medical provider, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.
The city’s Department of Public Health continues to host pop-up clinics across St. Louis that are open to the public and offer vaccination for free. The next clinic will be hosted at Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue)
on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants will receive a free pair of Cardinals tickets. A list of clinics can be found at stlouis-mo.gov
.
