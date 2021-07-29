Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, July 29, 2021

VIDEO: Injured STL Medic Doesn't Let Ambulance Crash Stop Her

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER
  • SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER

A motorist driving past the scene of an accident involving a St. Louis Fire Department ambulance on Wednesday captured the moment an EMT ran to aid an adult and child still inside a second crashed vehicle — even though, as shown in the clip, the EMT was injured herself.

The footage was filmed by Instagram user @Mightymedia and reshared on Twitter this afternoon by the St. Louis Fire Department. It shows EMT Victoria Scott as she runs toward another vehicle while unwrapping a bandage.



In the clip, Scott appears to grimace in pain and is visibly limping.


In an email, Captain Garon Mosby wrote that the accident occurred Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m. near the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard in north St. Louis City.

The ambulance, Medic 26, " was responding to a medical emergency and involved in a motor vehicle accident," Mosby wrote. "Both members of Medic 26 rendered aid to the injured occupants; an adult and a child were transported urgently in serious condition."

Both Scott and the other EMT are currently assigned to "Light Duty," while the St. Louis Fire Department investigates.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
