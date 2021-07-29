VIDEO: Injured STL Medic Doesn't Let Ambulance Crash Stop Her

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER

Medic 26 involved in a motor vehicle accident; and although injured herself— Emergency Medical Technician Victoria Scott springs into action to render emergency medical aid, ensuring the well-being of the other injured individuals involved in the incident.

A motorist driving past the scene of an accident involving a St. Louis Fire Department ambulance on Wednesday captured the moment an EMT ran to aid an adult and child still inside a second crashed vehicle — even though, as shown in the clip, the EMT was injured herself.The footage was filmed by Instagram user @Mightymedia and reshared on Twitter this afternoon by the St. Louis Fire Department. It shows EMT Victoria Scott as she runs toward another vehicle while unwrapping a bandage.In the clip, Scott appears to grimace in pain and is visibly limping.In an email, Captain Garon Mosby wrote that the accident occurred Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m. near the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard in north St. Louis City.The ambulance, Medic 26, " was responding to a medical emergency and involved in a motor vehicle accident," Mosby wrote. "Both members of Medic 26 rendered aid to the injured occupants; an adult and a child were transported urgently in serious condition."Both Scott and the other EMT are currently assigned to "Light Duty," while the St. Louis Fire Department investigates.