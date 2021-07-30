Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 30, 2021

Mary Barton Resigns as STL County Police Chief; Alleges Discrimination

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis County police chief Mary Barton is out. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • St. Louis County police chief Mary Barton is out.

After less than two years into the job, St. Louis County police chief Mary Barton is retiring, multiple news outlets reported Friday morning. Barton's exit comes after a rocky tenure in which the department wrestled with allegations of racism — and with Barton herself accusing the department of discrimination.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Barton filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last week. While the specifics of her complaint aren't known, submitting such a document is the first step in the process of filing a formal lawsuit alleging employment discrimination.



But it appears that the matter won't go that far. Instead, Barton and the county Board of Police Commissioners arrived at a $290,000 settlement. She will step down at some point after taking a leave of absence on Sunday.

Barton's removal has been months in the making, with the chief being the subject of the board's criticism first in January and then in June, according to a copy of the settlement obtained by Post-Dispatch.

Appointed in May 2020 as the department's first female police chief, Barton entered the role of chief with more than 40 years of experience on the force. She stumbled through a series of controversies, including denying the existence of systemic racism in the department and, later, the release of an audio recording featuring Barton's brother-in-law, a 911 dispatcher with the county, using the n-word on a police radio.

In April, Barton was subsequently the subject of two symbolic "no confidence" votes in the St. Louis County Council and the Ethical Society of Police.

Updated 1 p.m.: In a statement included in a county police press release announcing the retirement, Barton said it had been a "privilege" to serve as chief and that she "could not be prouder of the men and women of this Department."

Barton's statement continued: "Our community members should know the officers of the St. Louis County Police Department will continue to serve our residents in the most professional way, positively impacting lives through their genuine commitment to public service."

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Call Him Tommy Pastrami (or Just Eat the Sandwiches at Nomad)
Slayyying St. Louis: An Interview with Kirkwood-Raised Slayyyter
St. Louis Jails Stocked up on Pepper Spray as Detainees Complained of Abuse
Hartmann: GOP Losers Can't Accept Medicaid Whupping
Taqueria Durango Is Back After Fire — And Somehow Even Better
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Health Director: I Was Assaulted, Called 'Brown C——' After Mask Plea Read More

  2. VIDEO: Injured STL Medic Doesn't Let Ambulance Crash Stop Her Read More

  3. Missouri Rep Cori Bush Unveils Plan To End 'Unhoused Crisis' By 2025 Read More

  4. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Says Mask Mandate Remains In Place, Despite Council Vote Read More

  5. St. Louis Jails Stocked up on Pepper Spray as Detainees Complained of Abuse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation