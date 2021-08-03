Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

St. Louis County Judge Blocks Mask Mandate, For Now

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge A mask mandate remains in place for St. Louis city, but a judge ruled today in favor of Attorney General Eric Schmitt for a temporary end to the mandate in St. Louis county. - VIA FLICKR/YOUNG SHANAHAN
  • VIA FLICKR/YOUNG SHANAHAN
  • A mask mandate remains in place for St. Louis city, but a judge ruled today in favor of Attorney General Eric Schmitt for a temporary end to the mandate in St. Louis county.

The mask mandate in St. Louis County has met a temporary end.

A St. Louis County judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the county from enforcing a mandate issued a week ago. The order will last until August 17, which is the next court hearing on the matter. The judge ruled in favor of Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who'd sued the county over the renewed requirement to wear face coverings inside.



The County Council voted 5-2 last week to rescind the public health order, but Page insisted the council lacked the authority to override the mandate. Judge Ellen Ribaudo sided with Schmitt in issuing the temporary restraining order.

“Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office delivered a huge win for the people of St. Louis County and obtained a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate,” Schmitt said in a press release. “This is an important, hard-fought victory, but our fight against unreasonable and unconstitutional government overreach continues.”

The ruling read the court's decision isn't commenting on the wisdom of the council to terminate the mandate, but rather if the council had the authority to terminate the health order. The decision also said the court wanted to clarify for county residents what they should be doing in regard to mask wearing.

“Although some will take this court's ruling as a victory, there is no victory while the COVID-19 virus remains a significant threat to public health and there is no question it remains a significant threat to public health,” the ruling reads. “There can be no victory until the residents of St. Louis County and the State of Missouri are no longer risking their health, well being and lives at the hands of COVID-19 virus.”

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page acknowledged the decision on Twitter, but asked people to continue to wear a mask regardless of the ruling.

The full order can be read here. The next hearing over the mandate is set for August 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Faisal Khan's Well-Aimed Middle Finger
Call Him Tommy Pastrami (or Just Eat the Sandwiches at Nomad)
Slayyying St. Louis: An Interview with Kirkwood-Raised Slayyyter
St. Louis Jails Stocked up on Pepper Spray as Detainees Complained of Abuse
Hartmann: GOP Losers Can't Accept Medicaid Whupping
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: Faisal Khan's Well-Aimed Middle Finger Read More

  2. St. Louis County Health Director: I Was Assaulted, Called 'Brown C——' After Mask Plea Read More

  3. St. Louis Jails Stocked up on Pepper Spray as Detainees Complained of Abuse Read More

  4. Eviction Moratorium Ends, But the Fight Continues in St. Louis Read More

  5. MO Treasurer Who Got $1.3M in PPP Loans Blasts Pandemic Aid as 'Socialist Agenda' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation