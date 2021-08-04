Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Suspected Wife Killer Hid in St. Louis County Police Employee's Home: Charges

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge Christopher Turner faces murder charges in St. Louis County. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Christopher Turner faces murder charges in St. Louis County.


A man who St. Louis County police say is on video executing his estranged wife hid out for more than two days in the apartment of his girlfriend, a police department employee, according to police and court documents.



Christopher Turner, 26, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 27-year-old Charlisa Turner. Police say the former couple was separated, and on Saturday, Christopher Turner waited with a gun for her at her parents' home in north county.

When she arrived, Turner shot her three times, went to his vehicle and then walked back, shooting her another three times before he left, police say. The killing was recorded by surveillance cameras, according to court documents.

After he'd murdered his wife, Turner fled to the apartment of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Tameah Foley, according to a probable cause statement. Foley had worked since March 2020 at the county police department as a forensic technician, an entry-level lab position, police say.

Tameah Foley was also arrested. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY
  • ST. LOUIS COUNTY
  • Tameah Foley was also arrested.

For the next two-plus days, Turner stayed there, police say. He was eventually arrested on Monday afternoon. Foley was arrested and charged today with two felony counts of hindering prosecution of a felony. Police say she went to the store to buy food and clothes for the suspected killer and initially lied to police before confessing she helped Turner hide.

Turner had admitted to Foley that he killed his wife and he later confessed to investigators, police say.

Police say Turner had been abusive during his marriage. In 2019, he was charged with domestic abuse and accused of assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her and her kids. The result of those charges wasn't clear in court records.

Turner and Foley are now both being held at St. Louis County Jail. Bond for Turner was set at $1 million. Foley's bond is $50,000. 

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Targeted in a Ferguson FBI Sting, Olajuwon Davis Eyes His Next Act
Hartmann: Faisal Khan's Well-Aimed Middle Finger
Call Him Tommy Pastrami (or Just Eat the Sandwiches at Nomad)
Slayyying St. Louis: An Interview with Kirkwood-Raised Slayyyter
St. Louis Jails Stocked up on Pepper Spray as Detainees Complained of Abuse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Judge Blocks Mask Mandate, For Now Read More

  2. St. Louis County's Dr. Faisal Khan Under Fire; COVID Continues On Read More

  3. Targeted in a Ferguson FBI Sting, Olajuwon Davis Eyes His Next Act Read More

  4. The Men's Marathon at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis Was an Epic Sh*tshow Read More

  5. St. Louis County Health Director: I Was Assaulted, Called 'Brown C——' After Mask Plea Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation