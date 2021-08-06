Lowe's Rebuts Viral Tweet That Alleged Missouri Store Fires Workers with COVID

Phillips ended the tweet with “My son said that the rest of the unvaccinated are finally getting vaccinated.”
My son works at Lowes in MO. Their new Covid policy:— Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) August 4, 2021
1. If you are vaccinated and get Covid, you will be paid during sick leave
2. If you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, you will be fired.
My son said that the rest of the unvaccinated are finally getting vaccinated.
Lowe’s does not terminate employees for contracting COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, nor do we make sick pay determinations based on vaccination status.— Lowe's (@Lowes) August 5, 2021
Footnote: Lowe's has denied this is their policy. And all I can say to that, is my son's manager is one brave motherfucker to have tackled this at his store independently. Bravo!— Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) August 6, 2021
