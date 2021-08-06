Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, August 6, 2021

Lowe's Rebuts Viral Tweet That Alleged Missouri Store Fires Workers with COVID

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge Lowe's is very active on Twitter. - MIKE MOZART / FLICKR

Do it right for less or have Lowe’s correct you on Twitter.

An Ozarks author, R.A.L. Phillips, went viral on Twitter for claims about her son’s workplace COVID-19 rules. Phillips’ August 4 tweet described how her son works at a Springfield Lowe’s — and that he had told her the hardware store had a new, two-step COVID-19 policy: if you’re vaccinated and diagnosed with COVID, you will be placed on paid sick leave. If you aren’t vaccinated and get COVID, you will be fired.
Phillips ended the tweet with “My son said that the rest of the unvaccinated are finally getting vaccinated.”



With over 16,000 retweets, the replies went wild. Many weighed in on the matter with some praising Lowe’s for their “new policy” and some vowing to never shop at Lowe’s again. Skeptics took to tagging Lowe’s, not believing the self-decreed alien queen.

The next day, Lowe’s issued a response of their own via Twitter — and replied to several users, including Phillips, with a statement denying the purported "new" policy.

The company wrote: "Lowe’s does not terminate employees for contracting COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, nor do we make sick pay determinations based on vaccination status."

When questioned by other users, Phillips doubled down that the COVID-19 policy exists but may only be coming from a rogue manager from Lowe’s. In general, employers can require vaccines, but they cannot fire someone for contracting COVID-19, according to the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993. FMLA and other federal laws protect qualified individuals that miss work because of a serious health condition.

Lowe’s official company policy when it comes to COVID-19 was updated on August 2 to stipulate that employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be asked to wear masks. There is no policy on vaccinations in the policy beyond the mask rule.

As far as Phillips, just before this article was published, she added a footnote to her original tweet, saying Lowe's has denied this policy but she applauded her son's manager.


Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
