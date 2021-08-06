Shop Tax-Free In Missouri With The Arrival Of Everyone's Favorite Weekend

click to enlarge
The best holiday of the year is here. We’re not talking about Halloween or any of the winter ones, no, we’re talking about the one where we get to spend tons of money and pay no taxes.
That’s right, the yearly tax-free weekend is back. The holiday runs from today until 11:59 p.m. on August 8. With state tax waived, it’s time to get shopping.
Back-to-school shopping can be incredibly stressful, especially with a pandemic raging on, so we thought we could help ease the minds by breaking down what you can’t be taxed on while shopping for little ones — or for yourself. Plus, it's a good weekend to support local businesses in a time where every purchase counts.
Clothes, school supplies, computers and their software, and graphing calculators are all on the table. School supplies can’t exceed $50 per purchase, articles of clothing have to have a taxable value of $100 or less and personal computers can’t be more than $1,500. Computer software must be $350 or less.
Some cities and counties will also be exempting their tax to maximize savings. But some cities, like Webster Groves and St. Ann, and counties like St. Charles, will not be joining in on the double savings. You can view the list of cities not participating here
and the list of counties here
. There are also certain tax districts not participating, which can be viewed on dor.mo.gov
.
Mask up and happy shopping, everyone.
