Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Jefferson County Reports Massive Increase In Child COVID-19 Cases

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge Jefferson County reported a 352% increase in cases of children diagnosed with COVID-19 from June to July. - NENAD STOJKOVIC / FLICKR
  • Nenad Stojkovic / Flickr
  • Jefferson County reported a 352% increase in cases of children diagnosed with COVID-19 from June to July.

Jefferson County, like many other counties in Missouri, is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. While St. Louis County is at an eleven percent positivity rate, Jefferson County is at fifteen percent. That’s not the only startling statistic out of Jefferson County this past week though.

Just south of both St. Louis city and county, Jefferson County reported a 352 percent increase in cases of children diagnosed with COVID-19 from June to July.



“Kids CAN get COVID. And our data shows they are,” Jefferson County Health Department wrote on Facebook. “With school starting this month, the time to act is now.”

The health department wrote for protective measures to be practiced: wash hands, wear a mask, get vaccinated and social distance. In the age group for babies to nineteen, a total of 164 cases were confirmed from July 18 to July 25.

The post from Jefferson County’s health department garnered 530 shares and 405 comments on Facebook so far. Many of the comments questioned what to do now that children will return to school within the next few weeks. The Jeff Co health department explained in the comments that the school districts determine what to put in place in their schools. Jefferson County’s health department does, however, provide schools districts “CDC guidance prevention strategies,” according to a response to one comment.

“If schools, including the college, are interested in hosting a vaccine clinic we would be happy to collaborate and bring vaccines to the community,” the health department added.

As of August 1, Jefferson County reported only 14.72 percent of ten to nineteen year olds in the county have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The health department added the rate of vaccinations had not changed much, with vaccines for the total population increasing from 31.11 percent to 31.64 percent.

Kids under the age of twelve are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine yet. ABC News has reported a Pfizer vaccine for kids aged five to eleven is in the works and will submit its vaccine safety data by the end of September. Moderna puts its vaccine for children around the middle of fall. From there, eligibility falls to how quickly the FDA authorizes the vaccine.

Hospitals in the St. Louis region are currently reporting 493 COVID-19 patients with 130 patients in the ICU, according to Missouri Health Department data.

The Jefferson County Health Department urged commenters and residents to continue to take precautions and clarified to several commenters that the vaccine is safe and effective. The department also mentioned there is data to support the COVID-19 vaccine works against the delta variant.

“It's up to all of us to protect the kids in our community,” Jefferson County Health Department said.

Read the weekly report from Jefferson County here or view more information on its website jeffcohealth.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri’s Pro-Death Caucus Hits Rock Bottom
Does Runtz Live Up to the Hype? Tommy Chims Investigates
Coma Coffee Shines in New Two-Story Cafe
In Dying Chesterfield Mall, The Neutral Zone Arcade Plays on
Targeted in a Ferguson FBI Sting, Olajuwon Davis Eyes His Next Act
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Recognize 1930s St. Louis in These Photos? Help ID the Locations Read More

  2. Hartmann: Missouri’s Pro-Death Caucus Hits Rock Bottom Read More

  3. Missouri Taxi Company Bans Vaccinated Riders Read More

  4. Less Than Half of Missouri Nursing Home Employees Vaccinated Read More

  5. Targeted in a Ferguson FBI Sting, Olajuwon Davis Eyes His Next Act Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation