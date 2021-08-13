Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, August 13, 2021

St. Louis County Offering Back To School Vaccination Clinic

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge Time to head back to school. - MARCO VERCH / FLICKR

A chickenpox shot and plenty of other vaccines have always been required to get back in the classroom. This school year is a little different with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the COVID-19 shot remains optional, there's a long list of other immunizations that need to be taken care of before your little one hits the classroom.

That’s where St. Louis County Department of Public Health comes in. Tomorrow, kiddos and parents can head to a back-to-school immunization clinic at the John C. Murphy Health Center, located on 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley, to get their yearly shots.



Not only will the department offer the annual immunization, it also offers the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone older than twelve. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

After the shots, students can get a free backpack from the department. Anyone vaccinated against COVID-19, including parents or others who attend, will receive a pair of Cardinals tickets until the department runs out.

No appointments are necessary and regardless of insurance status, the immunizations are free. However, the department encourages students to bring their shot records with them.

Immunization requirements for school kids can be found here. To find any other vaccination clinics or events hosted by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, visit stlcorona.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
