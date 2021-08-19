Husband of Republican Missouri State Representative Dies of COVID-19

It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/135IWfgC7s— Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 19, 2021
Steve Walsh was a true professional, an incredibly kind man of strong faith, and he was our friend. @ClaudiaLKehoe & I extend our heartfelt condolences to @SaraForMissouri. She is hurting. We are hurting. We will miss him greatly, but knowing he is in Heaven provides us comfort.— Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) August 19, 2021
.@GovParsonMO asks the hundreds of those attending for the Governor’s Ham Breakfast at @MoStateFair for a moment of silence and to keep @SaraForMissouri and her family in their prayers after Sara’s husband Steve died of #COVID early this morning. #moleg #mogov pic.twitter.com/AmzxLB08Mg— Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) August 19, 2021
