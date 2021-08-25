Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Receive a Free Ticket To Six Flags St. Louis

click to enlarge
If baseball tickets or free bagels weren’t your thing, maybe a one-day ticket to Six Flags will convince you to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Partnered with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Six Flags St. Louis is offering those who get the jab a free ticket to their amusement park.
Six Flags is giving out 20,000 tickets to those vaccinated at partnered clinics. The list of clinics is available here
. There are seventeen participating clinics in St. Louis County and nine in St. Louis City.
“Six Flags St. Louis is proud to partner with the Missouri Department of Health to encourage residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities,” Park president Phil Liggett said in a press release. “This ticket donation represents our ongoing commitment to our local communities to safely provide fun and thrilling memories for our guests.”
The department of health’s acting director Robert Knodell noted in the press release he was thankful for the donation and said he was excited to see the popular park “come to the public health table in such an impactful way.”
One-day tickets for Six Flags usually run about $60
but have been discounted to $35 in recent months. October tickets are running at around $50 due to Fright Fest, so securing a free ticket with a vaccination would save some serious cash. All in all, Six Flags is giving about $1.3 million in tickets away.
Once vaccinated, the one-day complimentary ticket is valid until January 2. The only exclusions are for October 23 and October 30 — the two Saturdays before Halloween.
Plan which day you want to visit after getting the vaccine by looking at the operating hours on sixflags.com
.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.