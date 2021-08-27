Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, August 27, 2021

UPDATE: 'Suspicious Package' Near Arch Has Been Cleared

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 8:57 AM

click to enlarge Avoid the Arch this morning, police say. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Avoid the Arch this morning, police say.


Update: St. Louis police say there were no explosives or anything dangerous in the package. The area is reopening to pedestrians and traffic. The original story is below:



St. Louis police say they were notified this morning about a "suspicious package" near the Gateway Arch.

The call came in shortly before 7:30 a.m. Police are asking people in buildings in the area to shelter in place, but they haven't issued an evacuation order. Multiple streets around the Arch have been shut down, including North Fourth and Market streets and 1 Memorial Drive.

Police say pedestrians and drivers should stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story, and we'll update with any additional information.

We're continuing to report on the case. You can send us information at tips@riverfronttimes.com.
