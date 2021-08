UPDATE: 'Suspicious Package' Near Arch Has Been Cleared

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

Avoid the Arch this morning, police say.

St. Louis police say they were notified this morning about a "suspicious package" near the Gateway Arch.The call came in shortly before 7:30 a.m. Police are asking people in buildings in the area to shelter in place, but they haven't issued an evacuation order. Multiple streets around the Arch have been shut down, including North Fourth and Market streets and 1 Memorial Drive.Police say pedestrians and drivers should stay away from the area.This is a breaking news story, and we'll update with any additional information.We're continuing to report on the case. You can send us information at tips@riverfronttimes.com