Monday, August 30, 2021

Dogs Arriving at Missouri Shelter After Hurricane Ida Displaces Them

Monday, August 30, 2021

click to enlarge Copper, one of the adoptable dogs at the APA of Missouri, will be getting some new friends at the adoption center. - COURTESY APA OF MISSOURI
  • COURTESY APA OF MISSOURI
  • Copper, one of the adoptable dogs at the APA of Missouri, will be getting some new friends at the adoption center.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc across Louisiana over the weekend, leaving plenty of destruction behind for residents to pick up the pieces. The Animal Protective Association of Missouri is stepping up to help the furry friends affected by the hurricane.

On September 1, the shelter will become home for the little guys evacuated ahead of the hurricane’s path. Ten dogs, some of them puppies, will arrive at the adoption center looking for new homes. The dogs traveled from Louisiana to Oklahoma and will now be coming to Missouri.



In a partnership with the Bissell Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to end pet homelessness, the effort is intended “to relieve overcrowded animal shelters in the state as hurricanes and other summer storms threaten the safety of these animals, and to make room in shelters in Louisiana to take-in displaced pets from the storm,” per a press release.

Sarah Javier, president and CEO of the APA Adoption Center, said the organization’s heart goes out to those affected by Hurricane Ida and they are grateful to be in a position where they can help these animals. Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Foundation, said the organization is grateful to those who have been part of the efforts to rescue the pets.

“This was a massive team effort with people all across the country helping each other,” Bissell said in a statement. “While part of the work is finished, there is more to be done as we continue to help the displaced pets in Louisiana.”

The pets will arrive on September 1 around 3 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer with the shelter or get involved in other ways, you can visit apamo.org/getinvolved.

You can also view adoptable pets on their website. The APA is currently running a "Clear the Shelters" special, where sponsors are paying half of the adoption fees for animals until September 19.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna.
